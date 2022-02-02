BBC releases new advert celebrating 100 years

BBC News released a remarkable advertisement celebrating 100 years of gathering and broadcasting news and current affairs worldwide.

A compilation of various newscasts and renowned television series such as The Office, Ru Paul's Drag Race, musicians in concert, and much more stitched together to deliver a heartfelt message.

"The BBC is a unique experiment. There's no angle, there [are] no biased vibes, no sponsors interfering with play. It's a bridge between us, a common ground between us. Look a bit closer; it's a reflection of who we are," the video said.

It continued: "But here's the thing. The BBC doesn't have to be here. It only exists if we really believe it matters…The BBC belongs to all of us."

