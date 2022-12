A baby is going viral for its unexpected reaction to a 'saggy cheeks' filter.

In the clip, the tot's face is warped to have large hamster-like cheeks dangling down and huge eyes - but that's not how he saw it, at least.

"What are those?" his mum, Brooke Hayes, asks, to which the tot chimes in: "Boobs!"

She couldn't help but laugh at the blunder, and it's made for some great social media content.

