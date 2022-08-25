Sign language interpreter performing 'Fix You' at Coldplay concert is everything

Coldplay has shared wholesome footage of a super enthusiastic sign language interpreter at one of their concert, signing along to 'Fix You'.

The woman, who was at their Hampden Park Stadium gig in Scotland, rocked out to the guitar solo.

‘We want our concerts to be accessible to everyone and for everyone to have the best possible experience,’ they captioned the clip.

‘At every show we offer local sign language interpreters for our deaf and hard of hearing guests so that they can feel a stronger connection to the music.’

