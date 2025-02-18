Younger me vs favourite song at the time TikTok trend

People on TikTok are experiencing some serious childhood nostalgia thanks to the latest trend on the platform.

Thanks to the power of music, simply playing an old tune can transport us back to a beloved memory or time in our lives.

The trend involves sharing a childhood snap of yourself along with a favourite song of yours from that time - and in this case, most of those taking part are Gen Z and Millennials so think of all the 90s and 00s hits.

Then people captioned the picture: "This was my favourite song when I looked like this."

One of the most viral examples of the trend was posted by @ketohalfasser who shared a snap of herself as a youngster posing for a photoshoot in a classic 90s outfit paired with the song 'I Can Tell' by 504 Boyz.

The lyrics playing in the video go: "You ain't gotta say too much/From the look in your eyes / I can tell you want to f***/And you ain't gotta call me ya boo..."

In the caption, she added: "No Limit lineup was a 90s/00s treasure".





Since sharing the video as part of the emerging trend, TikTok has received over 1.8 million views, 110,000 likes, and thousands of comments from people who also shared memories of hearing this particular song.

One person said: "Going to the houses parties and teen clubs #WhatATime".

"The saddest part is that everyone here in the comments did too. LOL..long live the early 2000s!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This made me audibly LOL. We all sang this, going through our awkward phase and hadn’t even had our first kiss, huh?"

"We had no business going this hard," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, emotional TikTok tributes flood in for the 'terrifying' viral anglerfish and history AI POV TikTok videos are taking people back in time to the Black Plague.

