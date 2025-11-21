Adam Sandler lit up the carpet at the premiere of new movie Jay Kelly, not just with his trademark humour, but with heartfelt gratitude as he shouted out his wife, Jackie, for keeping him grounded throughout his incredible career.

Amid flashing cameras and cheering fans, Sandler credited her steady presence as the force that keeps his life in balance, no matter how wild Hollywood gets.

In true Sandler fashion, the moment was both sweet and sincere—proof that even comedy icons rely on real-life anchors.

