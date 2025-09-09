Watch the first trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix has released the thrilling new trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third instalment in Rian Johnson’s hit whodunit series.

Daniel Craig returns as the sharp-witted detective Benoit Blanc, this time unraveling a deadly new case with a star-studded ensemble. The cast includes Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

Wake Up Dead Man is said to have a darker tone than the first two movies and is set to premiere in select cinemas in November before landing on the platform from 12 December.

