Ryan Reynolds appears to troll pal Taylor Swift over Matty Healy dating rumours

Ryan Reynolds appeared to troll celebrity pal Taylor Swift over recent rumours that she's dating The 1975's Matty Healy.

In a post to his Instagram Stories, the 'Deadpool' actor shared a selfie of himself and chose to include The 1975’s hit song "Chocolate," for the music.

There was also a caption: "Zoom Zoom," that appeared on Reynolds's forehead, in what can only be described as a random post with no context whatsoever.

While Swift herself wasn't not mentioned in the Insta story, it hasn't stopped fans from questioning the song choice, given recent reports that Swift and Healy were spotted together, with The 1975 frontman also in attendance at the popstar's Nashville Eras Tour shows.

It comes after The Sunfirst reported a "source close to Taylor" alleged Swift and Healy are "madly in love," and that it's "super-early days, but it feels right."

With this recent post by Reynolds, fans don't quite know what to make of it all.





















Reynolds often takes to social media to troll his actor wife Blake Lively and his showbiz mates such as Rob McElhenney, and Hugh Jackman, so it could be another instance of this.

While he and Lively are good friends with Swift, as back in 2016 the couple spent the Fourth of July with the 'Anti-Hero' singer and her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.

A voice recording of the couple's eldest daughter, James features on Swift's 2017 song 'Gorgeous,' while their third daughter's name is also a track ('Betty') on the singer's album Folklore where James and their second daughter Inez are also mentioned in the lyrics of the song.

"I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids... and I hope you like it!" Swift said on country radio in 2020.

When Swift won Album of the Year award for 'Folklore' at the 2021 Grammy's, she thanked "James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second people that I play every new song that I write."

