Travis Kelce shares NSFW 'deal breakers' in old clip amid Taylor Swift rumors

A clip of Travis Kelce's NSFW 'deal breakers' in dating has resurfaced amid rumours of a potential romance with Taylor Swift.

Back in 2016, the football player had his own dating show, Catching Kelce, which saw him vet 50 women from across the US in a bid to find his perfect match.

With relationships come intimacy, and so he was quizzed on whether a woman who didn't give oral sex would put him off her.

"Ahh... Sounds like a dealbreaker to me", he admits, before claiming the third date is 'the breaker' for having sex with a potential match.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter