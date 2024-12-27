An analyst has said Nintendo is keen to announce the Switch 2 console as soon as possible because of the mountain of leaks that have emerged over the past few weeks.

Leaks seemingly from accessory companies have shown 'actual dimensions' of the Switch 2, four new features which have been 'confirmed' and there's been an in-depth look at a 3D printed model of it understood to be based on specifications provided by Nintendo.

The latest is from someone who claims to have got their hands on the console already and pictures from this posted online appear to show key details of how the Joy-Cons will attach, the dock itself and what the new logo will look like.

Because of all these kind of leaks, an analyst told Eurogamer Nintendo is keen to announce the console as soon as possible.

"Nintendo will not have much time in January, so a potential announcement early in the month could make sense," industry analyst Serkan Toto said.

"You can bet Nintendo is aware of all the leaks and not happy about them, even if some of them turn out to be made up. It is actually getting so bad with those leaks that they might cause Nintendo to release information earlier than planned."

An analyst has said the mountain of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks "might cause Nintendo to release information earlier than planned" / Wachiwit, iStock

Elsewhere, an accessories company may have accidentally shared the first "official" look at what the Switch 2 looks like in a trailer and a video posted on a Chinese video sharing platform appeared to show what the new Joy-Cons will look like.

Speculation continues to swirl as to what games the Switch 2 will launch with and details about how the console is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad.

The Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.