Latest Nintendo Switch 2 leaks show key Joy-Con and dock details

New images shared by a social media user who claims to have already got their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 console appear to show key details of how the Joy-Cons will attach and the dock.

A Redditor called NextHandheld previously posted in the Switch 2 Subreddit they got their "muggy hands" on the console and shared images with Subreddit moderators and The Verge of "a possible dock and the inside of a possible Switch 2 controller rail".

And now NextHandheld has posted these on social media across the Christmas period.

MacksNotCool, a moderator of the Switch 2 Subreddit, has shared all of these leaks "in the highest quality possible".

NextHandheld posted the first one on Christmas Day showing a side view of what appears to be the Nintendo Switch 2 console with no Joy-Cons attached, so the attachments of how the controllers connect can be seen.

A connector can be seen coming out of the console.

Later the same day, NextHandheld then shared images of what appears to be the Switch 2 dock, including one with an apparent new logo on it.

Separate to this, a leaker known as Pyoro is said to have "confirmed" the logo seen is the real Switch 2 logo.

NextHandheld's leaks came in for criticism from some on social media, claiming they were made by AI and the posts were for clout.

But the user then posted an image of what appears to be the back of the dock with a sarcastic caption that said: "It's all just AI generated."

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo.

The latest Switch 2 leaks appear to show key Joy-Con and dock details / Felix Marx, iStock

Elsewhere, someone believed to be a Nintendo Switch 2 developer shared some "pleasant surprises" ahead of the Switch successor being announced and an online countdown has been posted by someone who is understood to be a Nintendo leaker.

A mountain of leaks seemingly from accessory companies have shown 'actual dimensions' of the Switch 2, four new features which have been 'confirmed' and there's been an in-depth look at a 3D printed model of it understood to be based on specifications provided by Nintendo.

Another accessories company may have also accidentally shared the first "official" look at what the Switch 2 looks too like in a trailer and a video posted on a Chinese video sharing platform appeared to show what the new Joy-Cons will look like.

Speculation continues to swirl as to what games the Switch 2 will launch with and details about how the console is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad.

The Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

