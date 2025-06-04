PlayStation State of Play: What do gamers actually want to see announced?

Sony and PlayStation have announced a State of Play event for June 4 and gamers have been commenting with what they actually want to see announced.

The unexpected event is taking place mere hours before the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

PlayStation hosts these kind of events to give gamers an update on what they've been working on, as well as select third-party titles too.

The latest State of Play starts on June 4 at 10pm BST (5pm ET / 2pm PT) and will be streamed live across PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will last 40+ minutes.

One rumour doing the rounds is Square Enix might reveal a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster. That's because Yasumi Matsuno, director and writer of the game, reportedly reposted the announcement but later deleted it, hinting that something is being cooked up.

Renowned Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier also corrected a social media user who claimed it could be a remake by saying "remaster".

And gamers have been commenting on PlayStation's social media news post with what they actually want to see announced during the event.



One mentioned Guerrilla Games, which makes the Horizon series, and said: "Is it time?"

"NO REMASTERS OK?" another pleaded.

One posted an image Wolverine and said: "Let's goo! 🔥"

Another wanted to see this too.

One posted a mockup of a Resident Evil 9 logo and said: "It's time."



Another asked: "Are we having more info about Tides of Annihilation?"

One hoped: "Bloodborne this time for sure right? Right?"

Another mused: "Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake? MGS4 on PS5?"

"Will be on cloud nine if a Days Gone 2 is announced and/or Bloodborne remaster," one said.

And another urged: "Bring back Killzone."

Time will tell.

Elsewhere from indy100, The Witcher 4 showcase at the State of Unreal event sends hype into overdrive and why is Crystal of Atlan, a new free RPG on PS5, PC and mobile, so controversial?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.