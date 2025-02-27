Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have left Romania to go to the United States following their travel ban being lifted.

It was confirmed by a Romanian official that the two boarded a private plane on Thursday morning (February 27), with G4media.ro reporting Florida as their destination, according to "airport sources".

This comes after Andrew Tate's request to travel outside of the country, while awaiting the outcome of a criminal investigation, was approved by Romanian prosecutors.

"The request to change the obligation of not leaving Romania was approved," prosecutors said in a statement the same day.

"All the other obligations have been maintained, including the requirement to check in with judicial authorities every time they are called."

Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

The controversial influencer and his brother are being investigated for criminal charges which include trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering - all of which the brothers have vehemently denied.

The Tate's remain under investigation and are anticipated to return to Romania at the end of March.

They were arrested three years ago in Romania and were banned from leaving the country and during this time they were on house arrest (which they were later released from).

A lot has gone on during this time, here is a list of everything that's happened to Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate since they were arrested.

Had his cars seized

In February 2023, it was reported that the Romanian authorities planned on seizing Andrew Tate's multi-million-pound Bugatti Chiron - should he be convicted, in order to pay off his legal fees.

The £2.8 million supercar, which he stores in Dubai, is the one that became infamous for Tate using it to troll Greta Thunberg on Twitter.





Mocked by South Park

A South Park episode mocked Andrew Tate as a 'toxic masculinity coach' named Alonzo Fineski.

Alonzo pulls a gun on Randy Marsh after he disrespects two strippers in his employ - but Randy tries to resolve the situation by telling 'Tate' that he wants to show his kids a good time.

Randy says: "Look, I'm just trying to combat the messages that the liberal left is putting out to young men about their male instincts being toxic.

"I'm trying to show my son and his nerdy little friend what a real party is because society wants them to be ashamed of their masculine natures."

A cigar-chomping Alonzo tells him: "I will call some friends."

But it all ends in tears when the party is busted by cops who identify the Tate figure and say: "That's Alonzo Fineski, the Romanian sеx trafficker."

Alonzo fires at police before fleeing the scene.

This aired when Tate was behind bars, so his team - who may be in contact with him - shared his response on Twitter - "When I will be proven innocent. I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time."





Interviewed by Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson flew to Romania in August 2023 where he shared the two-and-a-half-hour-long conversation with Tate as part of his talk show named “Tucker on Twitter”, after being sacked from FOX News in April of that year.





Launched a comic

In a surprise move, the self-described misogynist announced a new business venture... in comic books.

The Top G comic, reportedly follows the storyline of him and his brother Tristan taking on the Matrix and the cost to buy the so-called "collectable" item was a staggering $97 (£75).





Tate-affiliated channels pulled by YouTube

Last January, YouTube pulled several popular channels pushing Andrew Tate's "online business academy", following allegations that the influencer has exploited young fans through it.

Tate's scheme, The Real World, was at the centre of the ban, one channel which had more than 600,000 subscribers was banned for promoting it.





Got arrested again thanks to Adin Ross

Online streamer Adin Ross inadvertently led to Andrew Tate being arrested after let slip during a stream that he’d been told Tate planned to leave Romania - which led law enforcement officials to move to arrest the Tate brothers.

Ross explained how Tate had recently told him: “Hey, I'm going to be leaving Romania soon and never coming back… So if you want to come and see me it's basically now or never.”

Ross then later apologised to Tate during a Kick stream: "Andrew Tate’s team confirmed that I f***ed up, and Tate told me."

“I f***ed up, and thank god he did not get put back in there, ’cause I would’ve felt really guilty.”

Goes on stage with French Montana

Last July, rapper French Montana brought Andrew Tate out on stage during a concert at Beach, Please Festival in Romania.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Montana could be seen introducing the controversial internet personality, telling the crowd to “make some f***ing noise for my brother Andrew Tate”.

The moment received a lot of backlash on social media.





$40m of assets 'returned' by Romanian authorities

In October last year, Tate took to X, formerly Twitter where he claimed $40m of his assets are being "returned" to him because of a "lack of evidence" in his human trafficking case.

Following the arrest of Tate and his brother Tristan, all of their assets were seized and held by Romanian authorities.

"The Bucharest Tribunal Court has just ruled to return my 40,000,000 dollars of assets due to a lack of evidence," he wrote.

"All my super cars. Gold bars. $3,000,000 in cash.

"Everything."





Launches 'political party'

In an unexpected political turn, Andrew Tate revealed his ambitions to become UK prime minister, and established his own political party called the ‘Bruv Party’, short for ‘Britain Restoring Underlying Values.

So what did Tate pledge earlier this year?

Tate claimed his party “will restore the once-Great Britain”, and if he got to be PM, he would step down if his policies haven’t been actioned “within 45 days of power”.





Trump reportedly calls on Romania to lift restrictions

The US government previously 'asked Romania to lift its restriction on Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, according to reports.

According to the Financial Times , the case of the Tates was brought up during a phone call between US officials and the Romanian government, where the US tried to pressure the government to lift restrictions.

Elsewhere, Andrew Tate doubles down on 'disgusting' Ariana Grande remarks, and the 7 most extreme policies of Andrew Tate's Bruv party.

