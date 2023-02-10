The real reason why Andrew Tate has lost his infamous Bugatti

x
Video
Romanian authorities are reportedly planning on selling Andrew Tate's multi-million-pound Bugatti Chiron - should he be convicted, in order to pay off his legal fees.
The £2.8 million supercar, which he stores in Dubai, is the one that became infamous for trolling Greta Thunberg on Twitter.
It's just one of his prized collection (which also includes a Rolls Royce and McLaren 765LT), set to be seized by police.
Tate is currently being detained in Romania over trafficking allegations - which he denies.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Up next News