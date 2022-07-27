Medical students walk out of ceremony in protest against anti-abortion speaker

Medical students at the University of Michigan are going viral for walking out of their 'white coat' ceremony, when an anti-abortion keynote speaker took to the podium.

Dr Kristin Collier was about to deliver a speech, when dozens of future doctors began piling out of the room because of her online comments about abortion, and they even set up a petition for a new keynote speaker to replace her.

"The white coat ceremony is not a platform for discussion of controversial issues," a spokesperson for Michigan Medicine told UNILAD.

