Donald Trump is writing a book on how presidency was 'stolen' from him

Donald Trump says he's writing a book on 'stolen' elections, which is set to be titled 'The Crime of the Century'.

"This is one of the greatest crimes in the history of our country. And sadly, the prosecutors don't want to do anything about it," the former President told the audience at The American Freedom tour in Austin, Texas.

"This is the crime of the century. I'm actually writing a book about it called 'The Crime of the Century'."

He implied that the votes in the US were played while in storage.

