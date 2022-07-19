Kay Burley spectacularly owns Boris Johnson for never turning up to Cobra meetings

Kay Burley owned Boris Johnson for rarely turning up to Cobra meetings - and he wasn't even there.

The Sky News host sat down with Grant Shapps when she brought it up, as he missed the latest one regarding the heatwave.

"When should the PM chair a Cobra meeting?" she asked, with Shapps saying it depends on what the issue is, and that he has been present.

"Literally when the country is melting, is that not a big enough issue?" she quipped back. "He's been partying at flipping Chequers!"

