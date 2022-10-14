Stuart Murdoch received a round of applause during his appearance on BBC's Question Time after he said that the Tories "don't care about people."

The Scotsman who is the lead singer of Belle and Sebastian was a panellist on the political programme and was joined by an array of Scottish politicians including Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross, and also journalist Isabel Hardman.

When the topic surrounding the public opinion of the Tories was mentioned given Liz Truss's disastrous start as prime minister with her controversial mini-Budget, causing the pound to fall and ultimately resulting in a U-turn, Murdoch didn't hold back his criticism of the government.

"The Conservatives don't care about people," he said. "I feel like we’re living on a completely different planet," which prompted a round of applause from the audience while Ross shook his head in disagreement.

“They’re tone-deaf to the needs of ordinary people," Murdoch added and then referenced Truss's trickle-down economics plan she announced in the mini-Budget, describing it as an "insult."

"I can’t believe when they came back recently, they started talking about the discredited, trickle-down [plan]."

"What an insult, that we as people should be expected to eat the crumbs off a rich person’s table. We deserve to be at that table," the singer said, as the audience applauded his answer once again.

Murdoch is not the only celebrity to criticise Truss after she became prime minister in September, as comedians Joe Lycett,Nerine Skinner, Munya Chawawa and John Cleese have either trolled or savagely scathed the PM.

Question Time airs on BBC One every Thursday at 10:45 pm.

