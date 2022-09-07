Comedian parodies Liz Truss' acceptance speech and it's pure gold

Comedian, Nerine Skinner, has released another golden Liz Truss parody - this time, of her acceptance speech, and perfectly channelling her awkward glory.

Aptly named Liv Struss, Nerine has previously mimicked her campaign videos, as well as parodied why Truss missed her BBC interview.

"And to Boris, I say thank you. You've got it all done, from kievs to Carlsberg," she says, pretending to be a robot, which eventually needs rebooting.

"I am now your prime Easter."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.