Donald Trump's decline from 'S tier poster' to AI cringe shows "he's lost the juice"

After years of being placed on the naughty step and aside from a few posts, Donald Trump now appears to be back on X/Twitter full-time and for many, it's just not like the old days.

Trump has been welcomed back to X after his tech-fault-stricken interview with Elon Musk which has led to the former president sharing a very weird AI photo of the pair dancing to 'Stayin' Alive' by the Bee Gees.

Trump began posting regularly on X on Saturday and there are no prizes for who his main topic of focus is: Kamala Harris.

Of the 13 posts he has shared on X in the past few days, eight of them are about Harris. To make matters even more alarming Trump now appears to be fully invested in AI images, the kind of which you see shared on Facebook.

It's hard to know if Trump believes these images to be real or not. After all, he did share AI images of Taylor Swift fans showing their support for him.

One image that Trump must have recognised as fake but shared anyway, was an AI picture of Kamala Harris hosting a rally to a packed crowd in Chicago. That doesn't sound too strange but the huge flag of the USSR hanging over the audience who all appear to be Soviet soldiers is not only a gross characterisation of Harris's mildly liberal policies but also appears to show a massive drop off in Trump's standards.

While always being a terrible person, even Trump's biggest critics would concur that his use of Twitter in its heyday was something akin to a great black comedy.

His more deplorable posts were nothing short of reprehensible but he would often produce an unintentional piece of comedy gold which was ripe for ridicule and memes.

Who can forget the time he called the UK's current monarch the 'Prince of Whales' and when he spelt his wife, Melania's name completely wrong? Of course, the classic of the genre is and always will be 'covfefe.'

Even before he was president, his bizarre obsession with celebrity relationship advice and diet coke could often provide a chuckle out of sheer bewilderment that a man of his status could even hold such views.

Trump's limp return to X has seen him ridiculed for downgrading himself to the type of humour that Elon Musk has previously engaged with.

One person wrote: "He was always a terrible person but an S tier poster. This is like watching CR7 at Al Nassr."

Another chimed in: "Trump was one of the 5 best posters of all time and now that he’s associating with Elon he’s posting cringe. He [Musk] really is the kiss of death man."

A third added: "Very crap post. He's lost the juice. Kamala's to lose."

In contrast, Harris's campaign, by leaning into trends such as Charli XCX's 'brat girl summer' and the JD Vance couch memes shows that not only are they in touch with a younger, more diverse audience, it shows that Trump is now a very old and out of touch man and his recent posts prove that.

In 2022, Trump claimed that Twitter had become "boring" since he was banned following his part in the January 6th riots. Sadly for Trump, the tables have now turned and he is contributing to the boredom.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.