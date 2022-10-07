Donald Trump says Twitter has become 'boring' since he got banned

Donald Trump has once again branded Twitter 'boring' since having his account permanently banned in 2021.

He brought it up during an episode of The Right View with daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

“It was one of the worst decisions made in all of business - taking me off - because they’ve become very boring," he said.

"There’s no excitement, there's no anything, there’s nothing to talk about.”

Elon Musk has already said if he ended up buying Twitter, he would reverse Trump's ban on the platform.

