Another day, another public figure made headlines by paying Salt Bae (real name Nusret Gökçe) a visit at one of his restaurants.

Following in the footsteps of Gemma Collins, Piers Morgan and Donald Trump Jr, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has bought food from the Turkish social media star’s infamously extortionate menu.

In footage which surfaced on social media on Saturday (13 January), Arteta can be seen watching Gökçe slice up some steak before letting Salt Bae place a piece of the meat into his mouth.

Arteta visited Gökçe’s Nusr-et steakhouse in Dubai, where the most expensive item from the grill is a golden giant tomahawk steak at 5,000 dirham (around £1,068).

In the UK, the London restaurant sparked outrage for charging £11 for a Red Bull and £630 for a steak, but it didn’t stop them from raking in a reported £7 million in sales in the first three months after it opened in September 2021.

The boss of the Knightbridge venue defended the prices, saying “some people, they want to just talk”, though it was later ranked 17,423rd out of 17,493 London restaurants on Tripadvisor.

Ouch.

As for the Arsenal manager’s visit, social media users have slammed him for visiting the restaurant, with one joking it was a “sackable offence”:

Salt Bae has also raised eyebrows and made the news in other ways, such as the “cringe” way he says the word “avocado”, pretending to sprinkle salt on the World Cup trophy, and having his London restaurant targeted by Animal Rebellion protesters.

In February last year, he was praised for pledging to help “5,000 people every day” who were affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

