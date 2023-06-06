How to try out the TikTok viral Barbie face filter

TikTok always has new trends and tools to entertain viewers and creators, and now there's a filter where people can see what they look like as the iconic Barbie doll.

Given that the highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken is set to be released next month, it's safe to say we're all already Barbie obsessed.

Back in April, everyone was playing around with Barbie AI selfie generator that used the template from the official movie posters.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But now there's a new filter on that has gone viral on TikTok where can transform a photo of yourself into the plastic doll.

In a seamless transition showing before and after, the artificial intelligence is able to apply Barbie's flawless makeup, fluttery eyelashes, and overall shine.





@katiefeeneyy This AI filters are getting scary

Although the filter is taking off on TikTok, you'll need to use another app to get this effect - here is how:

Download and open the Photoleap app Choose and upload the photo you to use for the effect Go to ‘AI Edits’ and press ‘AI Selfie.’ A list should then appear at the bottom of the screen and select "Barbara." The chosen photo will then be generated, save to camera roll.

To create the transition video to show the difference between the two snaps, search on TikTok "Barbie AI Filter" and tap on the first video in the search results and then press ‘CapCut – Try this template," which should then give you the template to use.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

