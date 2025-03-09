The 'favourite horror movie' TikTok trend explained - but it's not what you'd expect

People are sharing their favourite horror movies as part of a new TikTok trend - however, you may be surprised to learn that it isn't actually about horror films...

Instead, the trend sees people share pop culture moments in TV and film that particularly upset or disturbed them - so much so that they call it their "favourite horror movie".

To bring home the sadness of these scenes, these videos typically use the Gracie Abrams song 'I Love You, I'm Sorry."

For example, anyone who has watched La La Land will know all too well the film's heartwrenching ending, as TikToker @fakegiggle posted about it as part of this trend, and the video has over 340,000 views.

"'What's your favorite horror movie?' Idk, probably the one where Mia [Emma Stone] and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling] look at each other for the last time and smile after seeing what their lives would've looked like if they stayed together..."





@fakegiggle La La Land, you will always be famous. ily. #lalaland #ryangosling #emmastone









Bambi is a childhood classic, but there's no denying how devastating both of the Disney films are, as TikToker @cartoon_loser highlighted by choosing a scene from Bambi II for this trend.

"'What's your favorite horror movie?' Idk maybe the scene in Bambi 2 where he thinks he hears his dead mother's voice but it's really a hunter using a deer call..." and this video has over 5.5 million views.





@cartoon_loser “It was mother! I heard her voice!”😖 #bambi #bambi2 #disneymovies













Meanwhile, it was one particular scene from Bridge to Terabithia which TikToker @melodyspam11 said "scarred me as a child."

Sharing the post, they wrote: " What's your favorite movie?' Idk probably Jesse finding out Leslie drowned while trying to cross the creek to Terabithia," and this has 2.8 million views.





@melodyspam11 scarred me as a child #joshhutcherson #bridgetoterabithiaedit #viralvideos #fypppppp #joshhutchersonedit #fyp





In the comments section, one person wrote: "This had no business being a children’s movie," while another added: "This WRECKED me as a child."

