Charlie Puth teases genius new 'song' featuring Kylie Jenner's voice

Charlie Puth is encouraging Kylie Jenner to take her leap into music, after he managed to create an entire song using her voice, just from a tiny TikTok snippet.

The singer noticed the reality star speaks quite melodically, and was able to turn her saying 'good morning' into a full-blown hit by adding instruments and autotune.

"I don't know why Kylie doesn't sing more. She has a really, really great voice", he told the camera, captioning the clip that it was the 'vibe' for his next album.

We can't wait for this one.

