Did The Simpsons predict the outcome of the US election?

With US election less than 24 hours away, there is much anticipation surrounding who will be the next US president - and it's predicted to be a close one between candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

However, fans of The Simpsons reckon the long-running animated comedy has predicted who will win the election.

Previously, it's thought the show has predicted an array of world events such as Trump's presidency in 2016, the twist at the end of Game of Thrones, and the demise of Toys 'R' Us, just to name a few...

But now a clip from two decades ago has led fans to believe that Kamala Harris will win the upcoming election.

The episode from season 11 titled "Bart to the Future" first aired in 2000 which seemingly anticipates Trump's path to The White House.

During the episode, Lisa - who is wearing a purple suit - is elected as President in the future, following a terrible term with Trump at the helm.

"As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump," Lisa said.

Back in 2021, the clip previously went viral when Harris became the first female US Vice President when President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

At the time people online pointed out that Harris wore a similar outfit to Lisa's when she was sworn in - a purple blazer with pearl earrings and a pearl necklace.

In July 2024, Simpsons creator Al Jean posted a side-by-side of Lisa and Harris and wrote: "The Simpsons ‘prediction’ I’m proud to be a part of."

Since Lisa became President in the future, it's led fans to believe that Harris will win the upcoming election and defeat Donald Trump to become president.

One person wrote: "We all know that The Simpsons has this uncanny ability to predict the future. In an episode, Lisa becomes president and she mainly wears [a] purple suit and pearls, similar to Kamala Harris's outfit in her vice president inauguration. Coincidence? I THINK NOT."

"The Simpsons did it again! They foresee everything!" another person said.

Someone else added: "The Simpsons predict Kamala Harris will be President."

"If The Simpsons ever really predicted the future, let it be this time," a fourth person commented.

We'll have to wait and see if this "prediction" of Harris winning the election will come true...

