The big 2023 quiz: How much can you remember of the last 12 months?

With just a few days left of 2023, many will be reflecting on what has been an eventful year.

From the NPC trend, the GTA 6 trailer, to Pedro Pascal and Kevin James memes, Taylor Swift domination, billionaires challenging each other to a fight and, AI advancements, there has been a lot going on in the world of pop culture, entertainment and technology.

Want to put your knowledge of this year to the test?

Have a go at our 2023 quiz - good luck!

January

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attend the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020 in London, England Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Love Island stars Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their first child together in January, but what name did they choose for their daughter?

a) Cloud

b) Bambi

c) Olive

d) Luna





February

The artist on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Who performed at this year's Super Bowl Halftime show?

a) Rihanna

b) Taylor Swift

c) Beyonce

d) Lady Gaga





March

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court as the verdict is read in her civil trial over a collision with another skier on March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The jury found retired optometrist Terry Sanderson "100 percent" at fault in the mishap that occurred during a run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016. Paltrow was awarded the $1 for which she had countersued. Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

What did Gwyneth Paltrow whisper to ski crash accuser after winning the $1 lawsuit?

a) "I wish you well"

b) "Sorry"

c) "Have a nice life"

d) "Stay safe"





April

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona) Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Before she was with NFL player Travis Kelce, the internet created rumours that Taylor Swift was dating which of the following sportsmen?

a) Lewis Hamilton

b) Joe Burrow

c) Neymar Jr

d) Fernando Alonso





May

A local council had to cut down trees in the community to stop 'public sex iStockphoto by Getty Images

Which UK local council had to cut down trees in the community to stop 'public sex?

a) Brighton and Hove

b) Birmingham City

c) Plymouth

d) Cumberland





June

X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk (left) attends the Atreju political meeting organized by the young activists of Italian right wing party Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) on December 16, 2023 at the Sant'Angelo Castle in Rome. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (right) speaks during Meta Connect event at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California on September 27, 2023. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images and Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Which historic venue did Elon Musk suggest for his Mark Zuckerberg fight to take place (which never ended up happening)?

a) Wembley Stadium, London

b) Sphere, Las Vegas

c) Madison Square Garden, New York

d) Colosseum, Rome





July

Margot Robbie (left) as Barbie and Cillian Muprhy (right) as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Warner Bros and Universal Pictures

The cultural phenomenon of Barbenheimer took over in July, but how much did Barbie movie and Oppenheimer make combined at the UK and Ireland box office on opening weekend?

a) £29.4 million

b) £19.2 million

c) £34.1 million

d) £23.5 million





August

Meghan Markle arrives for Variety's Power of Women event at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California, on November 16, 2023. Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Suits creator Aaron Korsh claimed the Royal Family stopped Meghan Markle to which word on the show?

a) Bollocks

b) Poppycock

c) Cock-up

d) Pillock





September

The Kevin James smirking meme was a promotional shot from which ’90s sitcom?

a) Friends

b) The King Of Queens

c) Fraiser

d) Fresh Prince of Bel Air





October

A popular Twitch streamer launched a beer range made from their own yeast iStockphoto by Getty Images

Which popular Twitch streamer launched a beer range made from their own yeast?

a) Adin Ross

b) Pokimane

c) Amouranth

d) Kai Cenat









November

The video game trailer shattering the previous record for a non-music video debut on YouTube Rockstar Games

The highly anticipated release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer had record views, but how many watched within a 24-hour period?

a) 93 million

b) 90 million

c) 85 million

d) 88 million









December

Politicians often sign up as a campmate on the reality TV series I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Which politician came third on this year's series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here?

a) Matt Hancock

b) Ed Balls

c) Nadine Dorries

d) Nigel Farage





Answers

b) Bambi

a) Rihanna

a) "I wish you well"

d) Fernando Alonso

c) Plymouth

d) Colosseum, Rome

a) £29.4 million

b) Poppycock

b) The King Of Queens

c) Amouranth

a) 93 million

d) Nigel Farage

