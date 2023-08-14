Nicki Minaj joins viral NPC TikTok trend and it's incredibly awkward

Nicki Minaj has joined in with TikTok's viral 'NPC' livestream trend, acting like a game avatar that responds to gifts from followers.

However, the rapper clearly failed to take it seriously, laughing as she struggled to keep up with the volume of gifts being flooded her way.

"Oh a microphone. Y'all know what I do on that mic, I destroy these h***", she would say every time she was sent the 'microphone'.

The trend has boomed in popularity with creators earning thousands per stream in gifts.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter