Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer brands neurologist ‘nerd’ at ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer has been making questionable comments in court again, poking fun at a doctor showing scans of the man trying to sue the actor.

Robert Sanderson, a retired optometrist, claims that he's suffered brain damage from Paltrow allegedly crashing into him on a ski slope in Utah, back in 2016.

Before Dr Robert Hoesch demonstrated white matter shown on Dr Sanderson’s brain scans from pre and post-accident, he gave his credentials to the court, with Stephen Owens quickly branding him a 'nerd'.

Owens has previously apologised in court for being an 'a**'.

