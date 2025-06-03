Why is a 2017 advert featuring Cher and Future going viral on TikTok?

Whether it's a Connie Francis song from 1962, or an underrated Charli XCX track from five years ago, TikTok has a knack for unearthing some iconic pop culture moments.

The latest one? A 2017 advert featuring the unlikely musical duo of pop legend Cher and rapper Future.

The advertisement was for high street clothing store GAP, and in what feels like a fever dream, the musicians come together to perform a cover of Sly & The Family Stone’s 1969 tune 'Everyday People', produced by Zaytoven, and it does not disappoint.

In the video that's just under a minute long, Cher and Future walk onto an all white set and sit down on a staircase

"I'm just singing a song I cannot get out of my mind," Cher tells him.

And eight years on, neither can we, as the song has a life of its own on TikTok, where it's gone viral as people repost the commercial and also act out hilarious parodies of the interaction.

"We all know Future got major bag for this," TikToker @futuretoxicmonster declared, posting the advert to the platform, which has over 6.1 million views.





TikToker Nnamdi Ngwe (@nnamdingwe) played both Cher and Future (getting both their hairstyles on point) and lip syncing the song, and this now has over 1.8 million views.

"Yes, it's real and yes it's this awkward," he added in the caption.





Committed to the bit, creators (@_babytoad_) put had a white sheet and sat on the stairs to recreate the studio scene as the two did their best Cher and Future impression, which now has 7.1 million views.





"How I imagine Cher & Future's interaction before filming," TikToker Mitsy (@mitsy270) wrote as she imagined how awkward the interaction between the two was before the shoot.

In the caption, she added, "Like what could they possibly be talking about."









Of course, the tune was the perfect addition to the "Why you so quiet? What's on your mind?" meme template.





One fan shared how they loved the advert as they posted footage of the Cher and Future billboards back in 2017.

"My snap memories from 2017, I'm an OG," @stefanocher wrote.





It'll never be forgotten... at least on TikTok.

