The Back To The Future cast have reunited after almost 40 years, and their immense friendship after all this time is a joy.

Lea Thompson, who starred in the film as Lorraine Baines McFly, posted the clips on Instagram alongside Christopher Lloyd, 84, and Tom Wilson, 63.

"Look who's here. Look what the cat dragged in!", she says as they hug each other.

The reunion was in honour of a fan convention over the weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters