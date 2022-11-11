Jason Momoa strips off to traditional Hawaiian malo during TV interview

Jason Momoa stunned audiences on Jimmy Kimmel Live when he stripped off to a traditional Hawaiian Malo on the show.

He unveiled the ceremonial cloth after Kimmel brought up a recent photo of the actor wearing it, and he revealed he was wearing it under his clothes there and then.

“I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore. I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time," he said of the loin cloth, as Kimmel's band played seductive music.

Momoa was born in Honolulu and regularly goes back to Hawaii.

