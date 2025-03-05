The best game of the year has been revealed - and it's not what you think

It may still be early on in 2025 but so many huge video games have already released. Think Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Avowed and Monster Hunter Wilds to name a few.

There are loads of games still slated to release through the year, including the most-anticipated game of all time in Grand Theft Auto 6 which is still currently scheduled to release in Autumn.

Further huge releases coming in 2025 include Assassin's Creed Shadows, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Borderlands 4 and Ghost of Yotei.

But of the ones released so far, there's one that tops the lot which may come as a surprise to some.

Split Fiction is the highest rated game of the year so far with a Metascore of 91 / Screenshot from Hazelight Studios & EA

Split Fiction is the latest game from Hazelight Studios which developed 2021 Game of The Year It Takes Two.



Split Fiction is a multiplayer co-op game where two players take on the roles of two unpublished writers, Mio who writes sci-fi and Zoe whose work is in fantasy, who have been allured by the potential of finally having the opportunity to share their stories with the world.

Players play through their stories and ideas and there is so much variety through its levels and gameplay.

The review embargo lifted for it at 4pm GMT / 11am ET / 8am PT on March 4.

And review scores have been so high across the board it has received a Metascore of 91, the highest of 2025 so far.

Just behind it are Monster Hunter Wilds with a score of 90, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II with 88 and Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders on 87.

Split Fiction's score will take some beating even with loads of huge games still to come throughout the year.



Only four games released in 2024 have a higher score than Split Fiction, which are Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (94), Astro Bot (94), Metaphor: ReFantazio (94) and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (92).

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and our recent review of Monster Hunter Wilds.

