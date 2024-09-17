GTA 6: Live updates as 2026 release 'still very much on the table'

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is fast becoming, if it isn't already, the most highly-anticipated video game of all time and fans are continuing to post and speculate despite there being little in the way of official updates since the first trailer for it dropped in December 2023.

Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, hosted its most recent earnings call at the start of August and the company revealed GTA 6 is still on track to release as planned in Autumn 2025.

A video games expert said the game simply being on schedule is important for the industry as a whole.

Despite assurance the game is on track, speculation started soon after it could be delayed as it has been the longest gap between a first trailer and further content, such as another trailer or screenshots, for a Rockstar title.

A number of other titles being announced for 2025, such as Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast, has already led some fans to declare next year the "greatest gaming year in history".

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

GTA 5 turns 11 A number of GTA 5 fans have been celebrating the most recent full entry from Rockstar Games in the Grand Theft Auto series turning 11. GTA 5 released on September 17 2013 on Xbox 360 and PS3 and it has since been released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. The game originally released with just the story mode with online coming a couple of weeks later. And to celebrate the iconic game turning 11, a number of social media users across various platforms have been sharing their favourite moments from the story, amazing gameplay clips they've created - and taking the opportunity to ask Rockstar to hurry up with GTA 6.

2026 release 'still very much on the table' YouTuber and leaker LegacyKillaHD has claimed the possibility of GTA 6 releasing in 2026 "is still very much on the table" but there is nothing "definitive" yet. There has been widespread speculation about GTA 6 being delayed over the past few days, even after former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij offered insight into GTA 4 being delayed just four months ahead of its scheduled release. Vermeij suggested Rockstar probably wouldn't know if GTA 6 will release on time until May next year based on his experience. This is all speculation at this time and nothing has been confirmed about any delays by Rockstar Games or Take-Two. The most recent Tweet from LegacyKillaHD said: "Rockstar will make sure it's perfect day one. All that matters. And right now they say 2025."

Key PS6 details revealed - everything we know so far Sony recently revealed the PS5 Pro, a mid-generation update to the PS5 / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc The first key details of a PS6 console have been revealed days after Sony announced a mid-generation update to the PS5 in the form of a PS5 Pro. The very first mention of a new generation of consoles came as a result of Microsoft's $69billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Court documents in 2023 during this purchase revealed Microsoft is planning for a brand new generation of its Xbox console to release in 2028. And now according to a report from Reuters, the first details of the PS6 have been revealed. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 in Guinness World Records book already GTA 6 has already made a Guinness World Records book around a year ahead of its scheduled release. The game is mentioned in the Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition 2025, an annual book that celebrates big gaming achievements. GTA 6 is mentioned for being the most viewed game trailer in its opening 24 hours.

This was posted on the GTA 6 Subreddit by Fide-Eye with a number of Redditors reacting. LucifersPeen said: "We got a Guinness world records book about GTA 6 being the longest awaited sequel, before GTA 6. 🙃" USFederalGovt said: "Breaking records before it even comes out lol." PapaYoppa said: "I used to love these, dope they're still making them."

Ex-Rockstar developer Tweet reaction Redditors have been reacting to what Obbe Vermeij, an ex-Rockstar developer, Tweeted about the studio "probably not [being] in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish" on the GTA 6 Subreddit. red_fuel said: "Damn, I can't imagine not hearing about GTA 7 until 2035+. That seems so long away." Saturn5050 said: "Imagine we still have to play GTA 6 on PS8." Dontknowwhattodo1993 said: "As long as they don't Cyberpunk the game then I'm good." AgentDigits said: "This is the kind stuff I've been saying. Delays are not typically made a year in advance especially when a release date is public. They'll only know if they need a delay part way into the beta stages of development. Not prior." KathleenSlater said: "The depth and scale of RDR2 was crazy. Storytelling, gameplay, world building, the lot. The idea that we're going to get to experience that in a GTA game has me so excited, so I don't really care how much longer it takes. I just don't want to experience the disappointment of another delay announcement so close to release. I'd rather Rockstar held off on telling us a date entirely until they're certain they can meet it."

Rockstar 'probably not in position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish' A former Rockstar Games developer has said based on their experience with the development and delay of GTA 4, "Rockstar is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish". GTA 4 was originally scheduled for October 2007 but was delayed to April 2008 due to technical challenges, according to Rockstar's parent company Take-Two. "The decision to delay GTA 4 was made four months or so before the original release date," Obbe Vermeij posted on X / Twitter. "Any further and it's hard to make the call. Rockstar is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish. "Also: GTA 6 will sell for 10+ years and there is no competition to worry about. They are not going to release the game until they're 100 per cent happy with it. No matter what it said in the trailer. "I have no inside info. Didn't talk to anyone." Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009.

GTA Online update Rockstar has announced its weekly event update for GTA Online and this week, the focus is Executive Bonuses. A Tweet said: "Source Special Cargo at double speed this week in GTA Online and rake in 2x GTA$ and RP on Special Cargo Sales. "Plus, celebrate the Moon Festival, get bonuses on Pizza Deliveries, and more." Further information is up on the Rockstar Newswire.

'What's even the point?' Reaction to PS5 Pro not running GTA 6 at 60fps Reddit user Leading-Plan titled a post "what's even the point" in the GTA 6 Subreddit, saying: "Given the huge price tag and performance bump, if it can't afford to run a game like GTA 6, which is what they're probably marketing towards, it's a huge scam then." Others have been sharing their thoughts. SittingByTheRiverr said: "Pretty obvious whats going on here, they're saving the big CPU upgrade for PS6." Prestigious-Spite635 said: "I will be pessimistic but even 1080p 60fps sounds unrealistic and hard for PS5 Pro... Just expect the worst, the console for 4k 60fps RT will be PS6." BlueberryObjective11 said: "I don't care about 4k but 1440p would be great."

PS5 Pro will not run GTA 6 at 60fps says expert An expert has said GTA 6 will not run at 60fps on the PS5 Pro Rockstar Games & Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc An expert has reportedly said GTA 6 will not run at 60fps on a PS5 Pro. When asked by IGN if GTA 6 could run at that frame-rate on the new hardware, Richard Leadbetter, technology editor at Digital Foundry, said: "No. "Grand Theft Auto games have always run complex simulations that push the CPU hard, which is why every GTA game has initially launched on their target platforms at 30fps (or lower!). "The PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as the PS5 and it would be extremely challenging to hit 60fps if the base PS5 version is targeting 30fps. "What you will get will be higher quality visuals but likely still running at similar frame-rates. "Of course, all bets are off if Rockstar is targeting 60fps on the standard PS5 - but we've seen no evidence so far to suggest it is."

Gamers all say the same thing as Sony announces PS5 Pro Sony's unveiling of the PS5 Pro has not gone down well for one key reason Sony Sony and PlayStation have already had an eventful September - Concord was shut down just two weeks after launching, Astro Bot released to widespread critical acclaim and now the PS5 Pro console has been revealed but to a rather negative reception. Widespread leaks and rumours were confirmed when Sony unveiled its mid-generation update to the PS5 on September 10. The new console releases on November 7 but will cost an eye-watering $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99. And because of this insanely high price point, and it being sold without a disc drive, social media users are pretty much unanimous in saying the PS5 Pro is simply way too expensive. Read the full story here.

'Not even GTA 6 at 4k 60fps can make this worth it' The PS5 Pro was announced by Sony on September 10 and the biggest talking point from the reveal is its price. It releases on November 7 and will cost an eye-watering $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99. A prominent GTA and Rockstar X / Twitter account, @that1detectiv3, said even GTA 6 running at its best would not make the console worth that amount of money. "This'll probably be the best console to play GTA 6 on, but not even GTA 6 at 4k 60fps can make this outrageous price tag worth it," the user said.

'Delay' report debunked by insiders Two insiders have reassured fans on social media that GTA 6 has not been delayed despite reports that swirled on social media. It comes after a staff member at GTABase.com, which regularly covers all things Rockstar Games, Tweeted that the studio had "internally delayed" the title to 2026 based on information from "multiple devs across two studios". Jason Schreier, a reporter at Bloomberg, Tweeted: "Good news is that six Rockstar employees all told me they have not heard of any delay. Bad news: it's a big, ambitious game and could very well slip! Too much time left to say anything definitive. "I want to be very clear: Six staff told me they weren't *informed* of a delay. For all I know, Rockstar's executive team could have decided months ago to delay GTA 6 without telling the company. But the lack of internal announcement suggests that the Twitter rumour was nonsense." Tom Henderson, the owner of Insider Gaming, also Tweeted to say there is no delay at present. He said: "It seems pretty straightforward that there isn't a delay *at the moment*. No one will comment because it can change in a heartbeat, and no one wants an egg on their face and give credit to someone who could have lied, been misled, or passed off an educated guess as a leak, as it could have bigger implications down the road."

Song request denied reaction Redditors have been reacting to Martyn Ware, co-founder of Heaven 17, telling Rockstar to "go f**k yourself" after claiming the studio offered $7,500 for a song to be used in GTA 6 which also included a "buyout of any future royalties from the game". Blunderbomb said: "$7,500 for a song that will most likely be heard hundreds of millions of times is crazy." leonryan said: "Meanwhile there are artists I've only heard of because they were included in GTA games. Sacrificing profits from one song in one context for exposure to hundreds of millions of people isn't a mistake or unreasonable exploitation." No-Replacement-8573 said: "Hahaha idk, that's just dumb, you either get no money from your song or $7,500 and the opportunity to have thousands/millions of streams in the future." gerhudire said: "Without music in video games, there are loads of artists I'd never have heard or even listen to." Redditusername195 said: "$7,500 + exposure bucks is crazy good."

Rockstar told 'go f**k yourself' after studio offered $7,500 for song Martyn Ware told Rockstar in no uncertain terms the studio could not use a song they had requested for a fee Rockstar Games & Andrew D Hurley, CC BY-SA 4.0 Rockstar Games has been told "go f**k yourself" after a claim was made on social media the studio offered $7,500 for a song to be used in GTA 6 which also included a "buyout of any future royalties from the game". Martyn Ware, co-founder of Heaven 17, revealed he had been contacted by Rockstar enquiring about the use of the song 'Temptation' in the game in some way. Heaven 17 is an English synth-pop band that formed in 1980 in which Ware played keyboard and was on vocals. It's not known how Rockstar planned to use the track but there are assumptions online it was for use in one of the expected in-game radio stations. Read the full story here.

'99.9 per cent sure' game is 'internally delayed' The staff member at GTABase.com, which regularly covers all things Rockstar Games, who Tweeted the studio has "internally delayed" the title to 2026 has blasted those who have attacked him on social media and said he "wouldn't Tweet it unless I was 99.9 per cent sure". Liam said: "I'm a bit sad because the only thing I've ever done in this community is speak my mind. "People who I thought were my friends, have shown their true colours today - it's disgusting. "I understand if you're skeptical by my Tweet, but just know I wouldn't Tweet it unless I was 99.9 per cent sure."

'Delay' reaction: 'Feels like we're never gonna get GTA 6' A number of prominent Rockstar and GTA X / Twitter accounts have been reacting to GTA 6 being "internally delayed". @that1detectiv3 said: "Not surprising if true but we'll have to wait for Rockstar to officially say something soon. Feels like we're never gonna get GTA 6. "Given the lack of info this year and the internal delay to Fall 2025, 2026 isn't a surprise." @GameRollGTA said: "Please take everything that you hear about GTA 6 with a grain of salt. Trust me if Rockstar delays the game, we'll know about it. "Just wait and see. Maybe that happens, if so, cool it's been delayed. If not, then the game is still on track." @GTASixInfo said: "Take this with a grain of salt as the information has yet to be verified by any other sources."

Rockstar Games 'internally delays' title A staff member at GTABase.com, which regularly covers all things Rockstar Games, has Tweeted the studio has "internally delayed" the title to 2026 based on information from "multiple devs across two studios". Liam, who is also a GTA 5 modder, said: "GTA 6 has been internally delayed by Rockstar Games and they're already decided on the early to mid 2026 release window. "PC is planned for around 12-18 months after the console launch. This information comes from multiple devs across two studios." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Sony has 'locked down' exclusive marketing agreement Sony is rumoured to have "locked down" a deal for exclusive marketing rights for the highly-anticipated GTA 6. During the latest episode of the XNC Podcast, MAGG, an industry insider, claimed the agreement would allow the company to advertise the game as its partner. He said: "It's more confirmation that you're going to hear about it in the second trailer for GTA 6 but Sony has locked down marketing rights for GTA 6 on the PS5 and PS5 Pro only." It would not impact the game's availability for Xbox Series X/S. MAGG also speculated the second trailer will debut at the 2024 Game Awards. RedGamingTech also backed up the rumour with a Tweet which said: "Can confirm I've heard (and mentioned in a video) that Sony is going to use GTA 6 for heavy marketing of the PS5 Pro. Don't take as confirmation though - pinch of salt until it's announced." Such a marketing deal could allow Sony to sell PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles bundled with GTA 6. As mentioned by RedGamingTech, this is rumour and speculation at this stage and has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

Former Rockstar employees reveal all on unreleased GTA games Former Rockstar employees have spoken about unreleased GTA projects Rockstar Games Former Rockstar Games employees have been speaking about a number of Grand Theft Auto titles and expansions that never saw the light of day after being in development or never making it past being a concept. Hype is in overdrive for the latest instalment of Rockstar's iconic series, with GTA 6 scheduled to release in Autumn 2025. With the series being so popular, there are so many different directions Rockstar could have taken with the series. And a number of former Rockstar employees have spoken with Time Extension about some of the ones that didn't make it. Read the full story here.

The GTA title that requires players to commit the most crimes The Grand Theft Auto title with the highest proportion of main missions that requires the player to commit crimes has been revealed. GTA 4 is in top spot, with almost four in every five missions requiring the player to break the law, according to a study from gaming experts at GTA BOOM. GTA 5 is not far behind with three-quarters of main missions requiring crimes to be committed with GTA: San Andreas, GTA 3 and GTA: Vice City all around the 70 per cent mark.

Murder and stealing vehicles are the most common crimes. Matt Gibbs, founder of GTA BOOM, said: "The Grand Theft Auto series is a prime example of Rockstar Games' unapologetic approach to game design. "With the upcoming release of GTA 6, it's likely that Rockstar will continue to court controversy while delivering a game that's both entertaining and thought-provoking. "The trailer's depiction of the protagonist's time in jail and their involvement in robberies suggests that crime will once again play a significant role in the narrative. "However, it remains to be seen how Rockstar will use these elements to comment on contemporary issues and deliver their signature brand of satire."

GTA 6 Document v1.5 The latest edition of the 'GTA 6 Document' has been shared on Reddit. It's a comprehensive 64-page document that details everything that's known about the game so far using data found in the trailer, various leaks and widespread speculation. v1.5 includes missed details, trailer confirmation of leaks, three new pages covering events from December 2023, credits and a new look. Check out the document here.

'Drought period is crazy' At the time of writing, it has now been 274 days since Rockstar Games gave any official update on GTA 6, the longest amount of time Rockstar has ever gone without giving fans anything about an upcoming title. By comparison, there was a 253 day wait for any GTA 5 update from the first announcements and 214 days for Red Dead Redemption 2 updates. The wait is being speculated on the GTA 6 Subreddit, with Top_Information3534 saying: "GTA 6 drought period is crazy. Highly expecting Rockstar to announce the game coming to PS5 Pro in Fall 2025 themselves, soon after the PS5 Pro announcement next week." It's important to note any PS5 Pro announcement is speculated at this time. Other Redditors don't seem to agree the "drought period is crazy". ten_year_rebound said: "We know the game exists and that's all they need us to know. They don't get a benefit to making another trailer until they have confirmed release date that they're ready to share. A game like this doesn't need constant promotion. When you have people clamouring for another look, the community is doing the marketing for you." ToppleToes said: "People are complaining but I honestly don't care if it's taking this long. Once we are few years into playing the game, we will remember these times. We will be playing GTA 6 and we will be surprised how fast time went. People are really impatient nowadays." LucasWesf00 said: "I've found that time is flying by as I'm slowly completing my backlog of games so that when GTA 6 drops I can happily focus on that!"

Developer thinks GTA 6 will change price of games A developer for the popular Baldur's Gate 3 has said he thinks "everyone's just waiting" for GTA 6 to raise the price of base games. Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing for Marian Studios, criticised the price of a number of different versions of Star Wars Outlaws that went on sale due to the various offerings of content players could purchase in addition to the base game if they wanted. "I think a game should be priced accordingly with its quality, breadth and depth," he said. "I'm not against higher prices but this arbitrary uniformity just doesn't make sense to me. It feels so unserious. "Almost all games should cost more at a base level because the cost of making them (inflation, for one) is outpacing pricing trends. But I don't think we'll get there with DLC promises so much as quality and communication. Everyone's just waiting for GTA 6 to do it lol."

'We got GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6' Redditor AJTOM98 posted an image in the GTA 6 Subreddit of the image Rockstar Games shared when revealing the release date for the first trailer. It was posted with the caption: "We're all gonna look back in five years and be like 'remember this?'" And schematic_boy posted an incredible comment which said "we got GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6" with the OP (original poster) replying "these before GTA 6 comments will never get old 🤣"

GTA 6: Everything we know so far Everything we know so far Rockstar Games How do you follow the biggest game of the last decade? That’s the dilemma Rockstar Games have to deal with as they prepare to release GTA 6. The last instalment of the hugely popular video game series was released in 2013 and has now sold more than 200 million copies, bringing us one of the most immersive open worlds ever created. It’s been a mainstay for gamers over the last decade and now fans are clamouring for anything they can find out about the latest instalment in the iconic franchise. Read the full story here.

