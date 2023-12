GTA 6 trailer - live updates: Rockstar launches teaser after massive leak

Grand Theft Auto fans are gearing up for the highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer set to drop on Tuesday 5 December at 9am ET.

It has been more than 10 years since the last instalment of the world’s most popular video game, and the past several weeks have seen rumours and supposed leaks surface online. Many diehard gamers turned to Reddit to unpack newfound details.

Despite not announcing an official launch date for GTA 6 , Rockstar Games released a statement last month ahead of their 25th anniversary.

They thanked players for their support over the years and for giving the brand "the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about."

"Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution."

Rockstar Games then signed off their message by sharing their excitement about the first upcoming trailer of Grand Theft Auto .

Some GTA fans believe they've already pinpointed where the game will be set , the rumoured size of the map (said set to be much bigger than GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 ) and the drastic improvement in of NPC details and weather graphics.

There have also been rumours of Vice City making a reappearance from the iconic 00s game GTA Vice City based in Miami, and is said to be the first time a woman would be a playable main character since the drop of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001.

They have since shared a simple post with the official trailer drop date – and fans are ecstatic. Here's everything we know so far:

And there we have it. GTA 6 WILL be set in Vice City. It will feature two playable protagonists. It DOES hint at a number of features (was that TikTok?) and it WILL release in 2025. We're taking a break. We'll be back in the morning with some big analysis on the trailer. See you soon.

People are buzzing for GTA 6

Rockstar Games has now officially published the GTA 6 trailer

The leak spreads Multiple versions of the leak are now hitting X.

The leaker has already been suspended on X The hammer is already coming down. The leaked trailer was already seen over 40,000 times, with the account sharing the trailer being suspended on X. It was always going to happen.

Rockstar must be fuming They were so close to making it until the 5th - but this last-minute leak has caught Rockstar out. Some are joking that Rockstar might set the release date back as punishment. No chance they do that!

BREAKING: The GTA 6 trailer has leaked The GTA 6 trailer has leaked online ahead of tomorrow's official reveal, and it confirms a number of rumours. FULL STORY

The Big Q GTA 6 is going to break all sorts of records. Player-count, financials... But what about views on the trailer? If the GTA V trailer got 93 million views after 12 years, how many can GTA 6's get in one day? We'll know the answer this week.

Everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6 Grand Theft Auto 6 www.indy100.com How do you follow the biggest game of the last decade? That’s the dilemma Rockstar games have to deal with as they prepare to release Grand Theft Auto 6

Here's EVERYTHING we know about the upcoming game ahead of tomorrow's trailer.

Memories... Truly, the final day of the GTA V era is upon us. Tomorrow, we start looking ahead to GTA 6. Some fans want to reflect, and are taking one last look at the GTA V trailer. Remember how buzzing we all were when we saw Los Santos for the first time? Little did we know how big the game would be, and that we would end up with three lead characters. It'll soon be time to say goodbye to Trevor, Michael, and Franklin.

A handful of people have already seen the trailer Reddit - Dive into anything from GTA6 Data found by the GTA 6 reddit suggests a lucky bunch of people have already seen the trailer. And they've all given it a 100% rating.

How long is the GTA 6 trailer? If you've been wondering how long the GTA 6 trailer is going to be, we've got just the new for you. Updates from Playsation Size suggests it'll be 91 seconds long. For reference, that is longer than the GTA V trailer (84 seconds) and the Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer (68 seconds)

Four things we can expect from the first GTA 6 trailer We're all on tenterhooks waiting for GTA 6 details, and before the trailer bares all, we've made some predictions - just like many fans across the internet. Some delved into the past, some asked ChatGPT, others just wandered deep into their imaginations, just to predict details in the first GTA 6 trailer. Here's what to expect

GTA 6 fans convinced minimal teaser image has hidden detail about game Ahead of the trailer Rockstar Games released a single image for the trailer which is of a sunset against palm trees and three seagulls. Nothing too special and worth reading into? Think again.

Over on Reddit , fans have theorised that the three birds could signify something deeper about a gameplay feature that mirrors GTA V.

The map could be massive! New GTA 6 map leak analysis reveals true extent of game's massive scope New GTA 6 map leak analysis reveals true extent of game's massive scope GTA 6 fans have proven their dedication and obsession about the upcoming Rockstar Games release - even without the trailer. Deep analysis of leaked portions of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map show a huge Vice City - and multiple states. It's going to be massive.

Fans claim GTA 6's trailer date was hidden in plain sight all along After all the buzz, speculations and rumours online , it turns out the gaming company may have had the trailer date in full view all along. One eagle-eyed gamer turned to X /Twitter with a fascinating observation, explaining how a T-shirt merch drop in GTA 5 showed writing saying, "One day will reveal all". Upon closer inspection, the shirt featured a series of numbers that unknowingly revealed the trailer's release date. Read more

GTA games are coming to Netflix Netflix has announced that three new games, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, will launch on its app in December when the trailer for GTA 6 comes out. The three games are Grand Theft Auto 3 , Grand Theft Auto: Vice City , and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas , which the streaming platform says have been optimised for mobile gameplay. Netflix confirmed the games will be playable via the App Store, Google Play and the Netflix mobile app for subscribers. Read more

One tiny poster detail sends fans wild Rockstar Games Ahead of the trailer Rockstar Games released a single image for the trailer which is of a sunset against palm trees and three seagulls. Nothing too special and worth reading into? Think again. Over on Reddit , fans have theorised that the three birds could signify that the game will again have three playable characters just like there were in GTA 5 . One user wrote: "I was wondering if the three birds were significant, like maybe we’re getting three characters again." IGN reports that people think the birds signify what songs could be included in the game with popular suggestions being 'Three Little Birds' by Bob Marley and The Wailers or 'Free Bird' by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Read more

The GTA memes continue to roll in...

Excitement builds for one surprising aspect With rumours and leaks rife, GTA fans turn their attention to one surprising aspect they're most looking forward to: The new and improved weather graphics. "Rain already looked fantastic in GTA 5 but it's looking even crazier in GTA 6 . especially in two clips," they shared. Read more

More fans share what they'd like to see

No confirmed release date as of yet We don’t know the release date yet, of course, but we do know that people have been speculating about a release by March 2025. Why? Well, Rockstar is hinting that major things are planned for the fiscal year of 2025. Strauss Zelnick is the CEO and chairman of Rockstar owners Take-Two. He previously said in a statement: "We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025, which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance. "We would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support, and we look forward to delivering on this exciting next chapter." Read more

Fans speculate over GTA 6's location One of the main talking points is where the new GTA will be set. Many believe the game will return to one of its most iconic maps, Vice City, with more interior locations than ever before. Recent analysis by fans on the GTA 6 Reddit page concludes that the map will be bigger than GTA V's Los Santos, and may include visits to other states as well as in-game representations of Florida landmarks, including the keys, Disney World and the Everglades. Read more

The countdown begins...

Fans express excitement over new GTA 6 logo

Redditors claim TikTok 'leak' is real @noahglenncarter GTA 6 just leaked again #foryou #gta6 #leak Firstly there were claims that the post was shared by the son of Aaron Garbut, one of the top names at Rockstar North, GTA 6 's developers. There is nothing official which says that Garbut's son was responsible for the leak, other than that the account that shared the footage said that they knew him and in the comments said he's "the coolest dude I met."

Reddit also uncovered a screenshot of an apparent text conversation between Aaron Garbut and an unknown person which appears to show him confirming that the leak is real as well as other details about the map, which states that it will be made up of three major cities and four sub-cities surrounding them. Read more

Supposed leak on TikTok reveals new detail Alleged footage from GTA 6 has been leaked online via TikTok hours ahead of the game's trailer premiere. The footage, showing slowed-down gameplay, has since been removed by Rockstar Games but has reappeared across other social media platforms and Reddit. While some believed it to be a part of an elaborate prank, some gamers have suggested there's evidence that it is legit. Read more

