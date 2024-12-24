Nintendo Switch 2 reveal date 'leaked' with online countdown

Nintendo Switch 2 could officially be revealed much sooner than you might think, if a leaker's recent posts are to be believed.

Spotted in the Switch 2 Subreddit, a Chinese Weibo leaker is understood to have been counting down using Fibonacci sequence numbers since 21 December with this due to end on 8 January.

The same leaker previously leaked the entire Nintendo Direct event back in June and claimed the console could be revealed in January.

This therefore could hint the countdown is on for the Switch 2 to be announced on 8 January, especially if other recent reports are to be believed which claim Nintendo is keen on officially announcing the console as soon as possible following all the recent leaks that have happened.

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo.

The reveal date of the successor to the Nintendo Switch may have been leaked online / Wachiwit, iStock

Elsewhere, someone believed to be a Nintendo Switch 2 developer shared some "pleasant surprises" ahead of the Switch successor being announced.

Someone recently claimed to have got their hands on the Switch 2 console itself.

A mountain of leaks seemingly from accessory companies have shown 'actual dimensions' of the Switch 2, four new features which have been 'confirmed' and there's been an in-depth look at a 3D printed model of it understood to be based on specifications provided by Nintendo.

Another accessories company may have also accidentally shared the first "official" look at what the Switch 2 looks too like in a trailer and a video posted on a Chinese video sharing platform appeared to show what the new Joy-Cons will look like.

Speculation continues to swirl as to what games the Switch 2 will launch with and details about how the console is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad.

The Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

