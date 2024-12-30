Nintendo Switch 2 renders show exactly what console will look like

Renders of what the Nintendo Switch 2 console and dock are likely to look like based on all the latest leaks, rumours and speculation have circulated on social media.

A mountain of leaks seemingly from accessory companies have shown 'actual dimensions' of the Switch 2, four new features which have been 'confirmed' and there's been an in-depth look at a 3D printed model of it understood to be based on specifications provided by Nintendo.

The latest is from someone who claims to have got their hands on the console already and pictures from this posted online appear to show key details of how the Joy-Cons will attach, the dock itself and what the new logo will look like.

And now based on all of these leaks, as well as widespread speculation and rumours, 3D renders of what the console and the dock are likely to look like have circulated online.

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo.

All of these leaks have led an analyst to say Nintendo is keen to announce the console as soon as possible.

Elsewhere, speculation continues to swirl as to what games the Switch 2 will launch with and details about how the console is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad.

The Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

