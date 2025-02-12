PlayStation State of Play: Everything that will be announced

PlayStation has confirmed there will be a State of Play event where there will be loads of updates on games releasing on PS5 over the coming months and beyond.

"The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world," PlayStation said.

It's going to be more than 40 minutes long so expect an action packed show full of announcements, updates and reveals.

Here's everything to know about PlayStation State of Play, including what will be announced during the event.

PlayStation is hosting a State of Play event that will be more than 40 minutes long stacked full of announcements, updates and reveals

What will be announced at PlayStation State of Play?

To be clear, nothing has officially been confirmed at the time of writing, but there's a lot of rumour and speculation as to what could be revealed.

There is some speculation about GTA 6 news being announced because of previous unconfirmed rumours of PlayStation securing marketing rights for the game however this is highly unlikely.

There is hope for a further look at Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to the hugely popular Ghost of Tsushima, and a release date for Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

After a trailer and release date appeared to be leaked for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami's upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, there may be an official update on this.

Upcoming PlayStation titles Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and Wolverine could receive updates however it might be a little too early for anything on these.

Hell Is Us could receive news after it was listed for pre-order on the Xbox Store.

There could be news of more Xbox games, such as Halo and Gears of War, coming to PlayStation after it was announcedForza Horizon 5 would be arriving in the Spring and more games could be on their way to PC too after the recent success of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

Bloodborne fans have been clamouring for a remake, remaster or sequel for years, and it's the 10th anniversary of the popular Soulslike title in March...

When is PlayStation State of Play?

PlayStation State of Play starts at 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT on February 12 and will last more than 40 minutes.

How can I watch PlayStation State of Play?

PlayStation State of Play will be broadcast live on both Sony's YouTube and Twitch channels - in English, English with subtitles and Japanese.

State of Play | February 12, 2025 [English] www.youtube.com

Elsewhere, PlayStation Network recently went down and Sony eventually confirmed what caused it, and a release window for Battlefield 6 was revealed by EA.

