Boris Johnson received a grilling from Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts and she certainly didn't hold back with the first question she put to the prime minister.

In the interview which took place at Number 10, Roberts mentioned how about half of the questions submitted by users to the PM were on the subject of "trust and integrity."

She then read a question from one Mumsnet user who referred to the infamous Partygate scandal and Roberts noted how this question "summed up the mood" on the parent-based internet forum.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Roberts said: "One user would like to know why should we believe anything you say when it's been proven you're a habitual liar?"

After a pause, Johnson replied: "First of all, I don't agree with the conclusion of the question asked, the premise of the question."

"But look, I think the best thing, the best way to answer that is to say look at what I get on and deliver on what I set out to deliver."



"That's what I'm in politics to do; to try and make life better for people if I possibly can, I was elected at a particularly difficult time in politics to get some tough things done.



"Things then became even more difficult because of the pandemic but if you look at what we're doing, we're getting on and delivering.

"My answer about trust - people throw all sorts of accusations at me ever since I drove around with a sign on a bus and they have all sorts of reasons for saying that," he added referring to the Brexit Leave campaign bus which pledged to give the weekly £350m the UK gave to the EU to fund the NHS instead.



"But I think you've just got to look at the record of what I deliver."

The first question quickly went viral online as people shared their reactions to the savage opener which received praise from the likes of Alastair Campbell, Piers Morgan, Gary Lineker and Shaparak Khorsandi.

































Johnson also repeated his apology for the gatherings that took place at Downing Street while the country was under Covid lockdown restrictions but then went on to defend his "miserable" lockdown birthday party in June 2020 and described how he was "taken back" at receiving a fine for the event.



"If people look at the event in question it felt to me like a work event, I was there for a very short period of time in the Cabinet Office at my desk and, you know, I was very, very surprised and taken aback to get an FPN but of course I paid it.

"I think that on why am I still here, I'm still here because we've got huge pressures economically, we've got to get on, you know, we've got the biggest war in Europe for 80 years, and we've got a massive agenda to deliver which I was elected to deliver.

The PM added how it would be irresponsible for him to resign at this moment "given everything that is going on."

When asked if he has lost the public's trust, Johnson replied: "Let’s see about that.

"I’m not going to deny the whole thing hasn’t been a totally miserable experience for people in government and we’ve got to learn from it and understand the mistakes we made and we’ve got to move forward."

Recently, Johnson has faced fresh calls to resign over the Partygate scandal after the Sue Gray report was released on May 25th, so far 27 Tory MPs have called on him to do this, Sky Newsreported - 54 is the number of MPs needed to trigger a vote of no confidence.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

