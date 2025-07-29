John Oliver expertly breaks down how Trump and Epstein are linked

John Oliver aired Donald Trump's dirty laundry for all to see on Sunday (July 27) by listing all the ways in which the US president was connected to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Calling out the connections that include flying on Epstein's jet, inviting him to his wedding and home in Mar-a-Lago Oliver then sarcastically said, “Beyond that though, there’s nothing there!”

“Except for a jury finding him liable for sexual abuse, but other than that, there’s nothing to see!”

Oliver called out the president for threatening the Washington Commanders’ stadium deal, posting a bizarre three-minute reel of old internet clips, and accusing Obama of treason for trying to steal the 2016 election, all in an attempt to distract from the scandal.

