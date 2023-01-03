Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers list has some controversial omissions, fans say

Rolling Stone magazine has released its 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list - but the 2023 annual update has proven controversial as some high-profile musicians were left out.

Aretha Franklin was named as the greatest, followed by Whitney Houston in second place, Sam Cooke in third, Billie Holliday in fourth, and Mariah Carey took the fifth spot.

While Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, Otis Reading, and Al Green made up the top 10.

"This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation," the publication explained.

Although the method for ranking wasn't specified, some of the different aspects considered for the list include "originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."

There was also a disclaimer warning for those who may have differing opinions about who did and who didn't make the cut.

"Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent," the introduction noted.



However, music fans have made their feelings clear on Twitter and aren't happy with the fact that some famous faces weren't included in the top 200.

Celine Dion, Cher, P!nk, Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Janet Jackson, Tony Bennett, Madonna, Nat King Cole, Dionne Warwick and more are among some of the singers who were not included in the list despite their talent and success.

Many Celine Dion fans shared their outrage at the Canadian singer missing out on a place.





"I’m sorry, but Jennifer Hudson is a better singer than 95% of the people on that #RollingStone list. Her impact is immense. The EGOT winner’s contributions to film, theatre, music and television are undeniable," one person tweeted.

Another person wrote: "I'm still not over the disrespect of Rolling Stone omitting Celine Dion and Cher from the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list, and placing Kelly Clarkson at 194 (below Taylor Swift, who I love, but...)"

While others found humour in the debate the magazine sparked.



Some Twitter users joking noted other people from iconic TV/pop culture moments didn't make the list either Twitter/yannhatchuel

Check out Rolling Stone's full list of the artists here.

Indy100 has contacted Rolling Stone and Penske Media Corporation for comment.



