Nintendo Switch 2: First console game at Direct event 'revealed'

The first game to be featured at the upcoming Nintendo Direct event, where there will be more official updates about the Switch 2 console, has been 'revealed'.

A Nintendo Direct event focusing solely on the Switch 2 is scheduled for April 2 at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT.

Games the console will launch with have been heavily rumoured, including Metroid Prime 4 which was re-revealed last year.

And content creator and game developer interviewer Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly, who is understood to have connections with Metroid Prime developers, said it's highly likely Metroid Prime 4 will be shown off during the event and "will blow everything else in the Direct out of the water".

On X / Twitter, he posted: "In less than a month, in the Switch 2 Direct, you'll see that Nintendo and Retro were keeping their cards close to their chest with Metroid Prime 4 for this exact moment.

"The true unveiling will blow everything else in the Direct out of the water."

Reilly then responded to a comment from someone who said there's a "small part" of them that's "worried" they won't see anything on Metroid Prime 4 during the event.

"Nintendo are constantly tweaking Directs right down to the last minute but as of now I am 90 per cent certain it will be in the Direct," Reilly said.

Metroid Prime 4 is one of the games industry analyst Dr Serkan Toto of Kantan Games thinks will release in the console's first year, along with "new Mario Kart and 3D Mario after eight years to Pokemon Legends: Z-A" and with "third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like Call of Duty".

A recent Bloomberg report cited a number of analysts that all claimed the Switch 2 will cost at least $400, including Toto, Yijia Zhai of UBS and Robin Zhu of Sanford C Bernstein.

While Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda thinks it will cost even more than that at $499, all analysts agree the console will sell well. Zhu believes the console will release in June.

Nintendo revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

Its president Shuntaro Furukawa recently confirmed the console has entered mass production after dataminers claimed the Switch 2 was being produced heavily from November 2024 onwards.

Huge tech details were uncovered in an official document, including support through a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) feature that's in the right Joy-Con of the console, similar to its predecessor, which means Amiibo is expected to work with the Switch 2.

There will be faster Wi-Fi support and the console can be charged from either of its USB-C ports too.

