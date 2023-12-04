GTA 6 fans eagerly await first look at highly anticipated new game trailer

Grand Theft Auto fans are gearing up for the highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer set to drop on Tuesday 5 December at 9am ET.

It has been more than 10 years since the last instalment of the world’s most popular video game, and the past several weeks have seen rumours and supposed leaks surface online. Many diehard gamers turned to Reddit to unpack newfound details.

Despite not announcing an official launch date for GTA 6, Rockstar Games released a statement last month ahead of their 25th anniversary.

They thanked players for their support over the years and for giving the brand "the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about."

"Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution."

Rockstar Games then signed off their message by sharing their excitement about the first upcoming trailer of Grand Theft Auto.

Some GTA fans believe they've already pinpointed where the game will be set, the rumoured size of the map (said set to be much bigger than GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2) and the drastic improvement in of NPC details and weather graphics.

There have also been rumours of Vice City making a reappearance from the iconic 00s game GTA Vice City based in Miami, and is said to be the first time a woman would be a playable main character since the drop of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001.

They have since shared a simple post with the official trailer drop date – and fans are ecstatic. Here's everything we know so far:

More fans share what they'd like to see

No confirmed release date as of yet We don’t know the release date yet, of course, but we do know that people have been speculating about a release by March 2025. Why? Well, Rockstar is hinting that major things are planned for the fiscal year of 2025. Strauss Zelnick is the CEO and chairman of Rockstar owners Take-Two. He previously said in a statement: "We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025, which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance. "We would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support, and we look forward to delivering on this exciting next chapter." Read more

Fans speculate over GTA 6's location One of the main talking points is where the new GTA will be set. Many believe the game will return to one of its most iconic maps, Vice City, with more interior locations than ever before. Recent analysis by fans on the GTA 6 Reddit page concludes that the map will be bigger than GTA V's Los Santos, and may include visits to other states as well as in-game representations of Florida landmarks, including the keys, Disney World and the Everglades. Read more

The countdown begins...

Fans express excitement over new GTA 6 logo

Redditors claim TikTok 'leak' is real @noahglenncarter GTA 6 just leaked again #foryou #gta6 #leak Firstly there were claims that the post was shared by the son of Aaron Garbut, one of the top names at Rockstar North, GTA 6's developers. There is nothing official which says that Garbut's son was responsible for the leak, other than that the account that shared the footage said that they knew him and in the comments said he's "the coolest dude I met."

Reddit also uncovered a screenshot of an apparent text conversation between Aaron Garbut and an unknown person which appears to show him confirming that the leak is real as well as other details about the map, which states that it will be made up of three major cities and four sub-cities surrounding them. Read more

Supposed leak on TikTok reveals new detail Alleged footage from GTA 6 has been leaked online via TikTok hours ahead of the game's trailer premiere. The footage, showing slowed-down gameplay, has since been removed by Rockstar Games but has reappeared across other social media platforms and Reddit. While some believed it to be a part of an elaborate prank, some gamers have suggested there's evidence that it is legit. Read more

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.