General election results live: Exit poll predicts Labour landslide

It’s been six weeks since Rishi Sunak stood in the rain without an umbrella and announced the general election, and in that time we’ve had heated TV debates, countless PR stunts and disasters, and a whole host of soundbites.
The Conservatives have warned of tax rises under Labour and have emphasised their “clear plan” for the next years, while Sir Keir Starmer's party has talked of ending the “chaos” and bringing about “change”.
Now, with polling stations closed, it’s time to see exactly how the UK electorate voted, and the first indication has just come through in the form of the Ipsos Mori exit poll, commissioned by broadcasters BBC News, ITV News and Sky News.
Unsurprisingly, they predict a win for Labour, with an astonishing 410 seats, while the Conservatives trail far behind with 131 MPs.
Ed Davey's Liberal Democrats are projected to have 61 seats, Nigel Farage's Reform UK may end up with 13 MPs, the Scottish National Party (SNP) will end up with 10 seats according to the poll, while the Green Party could end up with 2 MPs.
However, it’s just a prediction ahead of the actual results coming through throughout the night, and if you’re one of the brave souls pulling an all-nighter to see the action unfold in real-time, then indy100 has all the latest developments and online reaction for you below…
The results haven't come in yet, but the memes certainly have...
Social media users have reacted with memes and jubilation after the exit poll commissioned by the BBC, ITV and Sky News projected a Labour landslide with 410 seats, while the Tories are predicted to suffer a devastating slump to just 131 MPs.
Jake Brigstock has rounded up 16 of the very best memes emerging already...
Labour was marred by controversy over left-wing candidates...
What with Jeremy Corbyn being expelled from the Labour Party, he’s standing in Islington North tonight as an independent candidate, and he’s just one of the party’s former or current left-wing politicians who has caused a bit of a headache for the Labour leadership, as they faced accusations of a “purge” of candidates who are more left-leaning.
Faiza Shaheen is standing as an independent candidate in Sir Iain Duncan Smith’s Chingford and Woodford Green constituency after being blocked from standing for Labour, while former Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle accused Labour of being a “sacrificial lamb” after he was suspended over a complaint he described as “vexatious and politically motivated”.
Though arguably the most high-profile fallout over candidate selections concerned whether Hackney’s Diane Abbott would represent Labour following her suspension over a letter published in the Observer which suggested Jewish people are not subjected to the same racism as other minorities.
She later apologised and withdrew the remarks, and after a significant period of uncertainty as to whether she would be allowed to stand for Labour, she is tonight up for election on the party’s ticket in her Hackney North and Stoke Newington seat.
For the Tories, it was a campaign full of painful gaffes and scandals...
Where to begin with the number of election gaffes for the Conservative Party during this campaign period?
Sunak announced the election in the rain, chatted to Welsh people about the Euros when their team didn’t even qualify, headed to the Titanic Quarter in Northern Ireland for media interviews, showed off some terrible football skills, was slammed for wearing a £750 backpack while visiting one of the UK’s poorest areas, had people rolling their eyes at him in the background of his election speeches, got caught looking like Mickey Mouse as he clamped down on ‘Mickey Mouse degrees’, and tried to attack Labour’s plans for government on TikTok, only for this to backfire spectacularly.
Then there was the betting scandal - which has seen candidates from both the Conservatives and the Labour Party being suspended by their leadership as they face investigations from the Gambling Commission.
However, arguably the most controversial blunder for the Tories surrounded D-Day commemorations last month, when Sunak decided to leave the event in Normandy early, just so he could make an interview with ITV’s Tonight programme to talk about the general election.
It was the first election to play out on TikTok
Both Labour and the Conservatives launched their TikTok accounts during this general election, but how strong was their social media game?
Sinead Butler has taken a look...
Let's remember where it all began...
Boosted by promising inflation figures, Sunak stepped outside No 10 on 22 May, in the pouring rain, to announce the country would head to the polls to vote in its next government on 4 July.
He then proceeded to talk about his Conservative government’s record, but social media users were far more amused by the fact that Sunak’s suit was getting soaked and the faint sounds of “Things Can Only Get Better” by D:Ream could be heard in the background, courtesy of ‘Stop Brexit’ campaigner Steve Bray.
Two results coming soon - the Newcastle and Sunderland race
Things will be pretty quiet for a while now, as most results will likely come through on Friday in the early hours, but two areas of England love to battle it out to be the first to declare: Newcastle and Sunderland.
Sunderland previously enjoyed a pretty lengthy stint as the first constituency to declare, claiming the prestigious title from 1992 to 2015, according to the BBC.
However, an upset came in 2017 when Newcastle secured a win with a gap of just nine minutes. They won again in 2019, so will 2024 be a hat trick?
We might not have to wait too long to find out, as last time around Sunderland called the seat for Labour at 11:27pm.