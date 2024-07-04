General election results live: Exit poll predicts Labour landslide

It’s been six weeks since Rishi Sunak stood in the rain without an umbrella and announced the general election, and in that time we’ve had heated TV debates, countless PR stunts and disasters, and a whole host of soundbites.

The Conservatives have warned of tax rises under Labour and have emphasised their “clear plan” for the next years, while Sir Keir Starmer's party has talked of ending the “chaos” and bringing about “change”.

Now, with polling stations closed, it’s time to see exactly how the UK electorate voted, and the first indication has just come through in the form of the Ipsos Mori exit poll, commissioned by broadcasters BBC News, ITV News and Sky News.

Unsurprisingly, they predict a win for Labour, with an astonishing 410 seats, while the Conservatives trail far behind with 131 MPs.

Ed Davey's Liberal Democrats are projected to have 61 seats, Nigel Farage's Reform UK may end up with 13 MPs, the Scottish National Party (SNP) will end up with 10 seats according to the poll, while the Green Party could end up with 2 MPs.

However, it’s just a prediction ahead of the actual results coming through throughout the night, and if you’re one of the brave souls pulling an all-nighter to see the action unfold in real-time, then indy100 has all the latest developments and online reaction for you below…

The results haven't come in yet, but the memes certainly have... Social media users have reacted with memes and jubilation after the exit poll commissioned by the BBC, ITV and Sky News projected a Labour landslide with 410 seats, while the Tories are predicted to suffer a devastating slump to just 131 MPs. Jake Brigstock has rounded up 16 of the very best memes emerging already...

Let's remember where it all began... Boosted by promising inflation figures, Sunak stepped outside No 10 on 22 May, in the pouring rain, to announce the country would head to the polls to vote in its next government on 4 July. He then proceeded to talk about his Conservative government’s record, but social media users were far more amused by the fact that Sunak’s suit was getting soaked and the faint sounds of “Things Can Only Get Better” by D:Ream could be heard in the background, courtesy of ‘Stop Brexit’ campaigner Steve Bray.