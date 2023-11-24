Did Harry Styles shave his head for a role in The White Lotus?

Harry Styles shocked fans when he ditched his signature locks and shaved his head - but now rumours are flying that there is particular reason the popstar is sporting the buzzcut look.

Upon photos of Styles at a U2 gig in Las Vegas looking rather different getting shared, the internet reacted with memes, a Taylor Swift conspiracy theory, and at one point the pop star's mum intervened questioning what all the fuss was about.

The latest rumour that has garnered attention is the theory that Styles shaved his head because he's going to star in season three of The White Lotus.

Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Sydney Sweeney are just some of the A-list actors who have starred in the show, the first season aired in 2021, followed by season two in 2022.

It has been confirmed the Emmy Award-winning series will return for a third season, but it may not be released until 2025 due to strikes, HBO and Max chairman/CEO Casey Bloys said, as per Variety.

While the show's creator Mike White has said he hopes to start filming “at the beginning of the year.”

Some of the new characters written for the upcoming series include "a patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a misfit and a yogi," according to Deadline, we also already know the season will focus on exploring “death in Eastern religion and spirituality," as White confirmed last year.

These details have led Styles fans to believe that the singer and actor shaved his head in preparation to play one of these roles.

Plus, this rumour was further fuelled when anonymous celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi claimed that an "A-list singer" was "circling a part" - with the singer tipped to play the reported "yogi".

Australian radio star Leon Sjogren also speculated this theory that we'll see Styles in the new season.

This wouldn't be the first acting role for Styles, as he has previously starred in Dunkirk (2017), Don't Worry Darling(2022), and My Policeman (2022) as well as a post-credits sequence in the Marvel film Eternals (2021).

It's been quite the year for the As It Was singer too, after he won Album of the Year for Harry's House at the Grammy Awards, and completed his last leg of Love on Tour - so as he's not touring fans noted how he has some free time on his hands to pursue a role like the one that is rumoured.

However, Styles has since responded to the rumours that he'll be joining the new season of The White Lotus, as HuffPost UKreported that his team confirmed that Styles won't be starring in the show.

While fans will be disappointed, they'll no doubt be watching in anticipation to see what Styles does next.

