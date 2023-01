Aubrey Plaza has been snogging SNL co-star Chloe Fineman in the teaser for her upcoming hosting debut on the show.

In the clip, The White Lotus star appears to be showing off some of her best impersonations.

“Why are you like this?,” asks Fineman.

“Because I’m insane and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old,” Plaza responds, before going in for a passionate kiss.

This is going to be an episode to remember.

