GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games has been 'doing Switch 2 tests' claim insiders

Several reportedly reputable gaming industry insiders are claiming Rockstar Games has been "doing Switch 2" tests for GTA 6.

This comes as players hope for new GTA 6 trailers, screenshots and official artwork following Rockstar Games' recent release date delay to 19 November 2026.



GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new map details, leaks, rumours and speculation.

Follow the indy100 GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, leaks, updates and reaction.

Switch 2 'tests' reaction from GamingLeaksAndRumours Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the claims Rockstar has been "testing" the game for the Nintendo Switch 2. On a post, manoffood said: "If it does come to Switch 2, it probably won't be until a few years after the PS5 and Xbox release." SnowyJKN said: "They should try to bring GTA 4 and 5 (including the Online mode, that'll generate millions for Rockstar honestly) to Switch 2 first. GTA 5 basically has ports on every platform except Nintendo." Animegamingnerd said: "If these tests were to Rockstar's liking, it will likely launch either alongside the PC or next gen port I imagine." venom_daemon said: "Wonder if the Series S version somewhat helps the Switch 2 tests, considering the similar fidelity on some 'AAA' ports to both." Loose_Society9485 said: "I can't imagine Take-Two executives wanting to miss out on all the potential Switch 2 sales. Especially if they make a well polished physical edition like Cyberpunk 2077."

Rockstar Games has been 'doing Switch 2 tests' claim insiders There have been a number of claims online that Rockstar Games has been testing GTA 6 for Nintendo Switch 2. Reputable insider NateTheHate posted on X / Twitter: "I said a while ago that Rockstar was doing tests to bring it to Switch 2 but tests don't always equal release. I know an effort has been made to see if they can bring it to the platform. I don't know the current state of that effort." A follow-up post said: "Experimenting doesn't equal 'in development' and companies often test to see if a game is possible on hardware." That's after Nash Weedle, someone who's understood to have a decent track record when it comes to Nintendo leaks and insider information, shared in a translated post: "I can CONFIRM that work is being done on a port of GTA 6 for Switch 2. "I hadn't spoken much about it, I had to be prudent until now, plus I can comment that: the game's delay is not due to this version; it seems it won't arrive at launch." Insider Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly has also said: "NateTheHate saying Rockstar tested GTA 6 on Switch 2 doesn't mean anything, Rockstar tested putting GTA 5 on Wii-U and that went nowhere. "Devs test putting games on hardware all the time, don't take it as confirmation that it is happening." Kiwi Talkz previously posted: "I heard from a source that Rockstar was weighing up how feasible it was to port GTA 6 to Switch 2 primarily because Xbox hardware was tanking and they were nervous with Microsoft's decisions regarding Xbox's future. "The source in question has gotten stuff wrong in the past and its extremely unlikely he could get access to such high level info but maybe he was right?" Claims of Rockstar testing GTA 6 for Nintendo Switch 2 are unconfirmed.

'Level of detail we need' from GTA6 Redditor RogerRoger63358 has posted a video in the GTA 6 Subreddit saying "this is the level of detail we need back in GTA 6". It's a video from GTA 4 that shows how "you can hear the interference sound in your car speakers before someone calls you". And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Understeerenthusiast said: "TIL that was actually in the game. I thought it was something with my not great TV at the time." banana5456 said: "That noise doesn't exist anymore lol." HippoRun23 said: "Damn I forgot all about that back in the day. You could totally tell when someone was about to call you." Brain2110 said: "Bro you can hear the engine ticking after leaving a car you've driven around in GTA 5. Stop acting like they don't do stuff like this anymore." FahmyAnuar said: "It really showcased the dark and gritty of the game."

Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale is live - 20 best discounts you can get Nintendo eShop's Black Friday sale is live, with a GTA bundle heavily discounted Getty Images Nintendo's Black Friday sale on its eShop has just started with up to 70 per cent off select digital Switch 2 and original Switch games - and we've rounded up some of the best bargains you can bag, including a GTA bundle. The sale started at 2pm GMT (9am ET / 6am PT) on Monday (17 November) and runs through to Sunday 30 November at 11.59pm local time. Thousands of games have gone into the sale and while we won't list all of them, we've picked out some of the best ones in terms of value for money and game popularity. During the sale, all users with an active Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) membership who spend more than £25 on discounted digital software can get an additional bonus month for their NSO membership and another second bonus month when spending more than €40 on discounted digital software. Read the full story here.

Map update reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been having their say on the community map updates in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Screwderia_Ferrari said: "Map is too big to not have another major city in the north... Hope Rockstar does not make same mistake as with GTA 5 and leave north abandoned..." ScottRans0m said: "I can't believe how small it's starting to look." metlevser said: "By the way left side of the airport and north of Ambrosia and north of Vice City are pure speculation, I really wonder will they reveal most of the map before releasing the game or will they let us play and explore?" CreebleCrooble said: "Dunno man, kinda feels like it's getting smaller and smaller the longer I look at it." TheWidrolo said: "Idk about the panhandle, it looks off."

Map updates reveal key Vice City changes A community map aiming to piece together what the in-game map of GTA 6 will look like ahead of its release has been updated. "map.gtadb.org is an interactive map of GTA 5 and GTA 6 that includes all landmarks that have been identified so far," its website says. "Our current goal is to find the real-life equivalent of every single in-game building in GTA 6. This is going to be a collaborative effort, way beyond the release of the game." V9 has recently been released with loads of key updates to locations in Vice City such as Peacock Bay, mountains being moved and some areas being completely redesigned. A YouTube video has been uploaded detailing the specific changes that can be seen.

