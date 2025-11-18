Watch: Moment YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Miami on drug-related charges

Social media star Jack Doherty, 22, was arrested early Saturday in Miami Beach, Florida, after allegedly stepping into traffic to film himself and defying police orders.

Officers say a search uncovered a half-pill marked “3,” believed to be a Schedule II amphetamine, plus around 4 g of cannabis.

He now faces charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence.

Doherty, known for his daring pranks and stunts across platforms, was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, with his bond set at $3,500.

