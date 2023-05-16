MrBeast's fans are trying to make him the most popular person on TikTok

MrBeast is most-subscribed content creator on YouTube, and now his fans are pushing to get him this same achievement on TikTok.

Currently, the creator will the biggest following on TikTok is Senegalese-Italian social media star Khaby Lame with 158.2m followers, who is best known for silently mocking overly complicated "life hack" videos.

Meanwhile, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson at 153m followers on YouTube, surpassed Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg’s record to become the most-subscribed independent creator on the platform last year.

In terms of content, MrBeast has generated an large audience as a result of doing extravagant challenges, huge cash giveaways as well as charitable acts.

Now, fans of MrBeast are looking to extend his social media dominance to TikTok, with TikToker Noah Glenn Carter (@noahglenncarter) creating a challenge to get the 25-year-old's follower count to the top spot.

“If we help him get to number one, he will be breaking a record that’s never been broken before, as he will become the first person ever to be the most-followed on two of the world’s biggest social media platforms at the same time." he said in a video posted on May 12.

@noahglenncarter Let’s help @MrBeast break the biggest record ever #mrbeast #foryou #record





"Let’s help @MrBeast break the biggest record ever," he added in the caption.

As it stands, MrBeast currently has 82.1m followers on TikTok, making him the fifth most-followed person on the app, just behind the likes of Charli D'Amelio (150.6m), Bella Poarch (92.7m), and Addison Rae (88.7m).

Which means that he would need another 76.1m followers to catch up to Khaby Lame who became the most followed person on TikTok in 2022 after he overtook D'Amelio to take the TikTok crown.

This feat was achieved thanks to the effort Khaby's fans who rallied to get their favourite content creator to the top.

Elsewhere, MrBeast has responded to being 'cancelled' over accusation that 'makes no sense.'

