Yet more Nintendo Switch 2 leaks as patent reveals new key details

Add another one to the pile - there's been yet another Nintendo Switch 2 leak, this time about a patent that's been filed for upscaling technology.

The patent describes technology to upscale images using AI so that games that have storage sapping 4K assets can be decreased in size, reports Eurogamer.

For example, a game with native 4K assets that's 100GB in size could be decreased to 1080p with a smaller size but this new technology would then upscale the game to 4K resolution.

The patent dates from July 2023 but was only made public this week.

Laura Kate Dale, an industry consultant, posted on Bluesky: "The most interesting piece of this is that one example use case given is explicitly to reduce overall game sizes, to fit a modern game onto 'smaller capacity physical media'."

An example of this given is that Switch cartridges which are a lot more expensive for larger capacities.

This has not been officially confirmed by Nintendo.

The Switch 2 has been hit with a wave of leaks in recent weeks with the latest revealing what the motherboard, a circuit board containing its main components, will look like.

Accessory companies have shown 'actual dimensions' of the Switch 2, four new features have been 'confirmed' and there's been an in-depth look at a 3D printed model of it understood to be based on specifications provided by Nintendo.

More have come from someone who claims to have got their hands on the console already and pictures from this posted online appear to show key details of how the Joy-Cons will attach, the dock itself and what the new logo will look like.

There have been so many leaks that even more detailed renders of the console have been doing the rounds and this has all led an analyst to say Nintendo is keen to announce the console as soon as possible.

Speculation continues to swirl as to what games the Switch 2 will launch with and details about how the console is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad.



The Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

