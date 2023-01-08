These big events happened a decade ago in 2013

It's official, 2023 is upon us and as we go forth into the new year there will no doubt be a number of big events and news stories throughout the next 365 days.

But this new year also means that it's been a decade since 2013 (yes, really - can you believe it?)

Before Brexit, Trump and Covid, 2013 was still a year full of milestones, controversies, tragedies, as well as a memorable soundtrack that fill many of us with nostalgia.

Here are some of the big events that happened back in 2013, as we look back 10 years on:

News

Oscar Pistorius kills girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp - (February 14)

The former paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013 after he shot through his bathroom door four times, claiming he mistakenly thought Steenkamp was an intruder.

Pistorius was charged with murder later on in the year and his trial took place in 2014 and is currently serving his sentence for murder in jail.





Boston bombing - (April 15)







A domestic terrorist attack took place during the annual Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013, which killed three people and injured 280.

Two homemade pressure cooker bombs inside backpacks, the FBI say and detonated near the finish line.



Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was later found guilty of 30 charges, where some of which made him eligible for the death penalty.





Lee Rigby killed - (May 22)



Drummer Lee Rigby was murdered near his regiment's Woolwich Army Barracks.

The soldier was knocked down by a car and then his attackers attempted to decapitate him before they were arrested by police.

Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale were both found guilty of murder.





The birth of Prince George (July 22)

Prince George was born on July 22 at St Mary's Hospital in London, England weighing 8lb 6oz, and at the time was third in line to the throne.

But since the Queen's passing last year, Prince George is now second in line to the throne.





Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines - (November 3 - 11)

Typhoon Haiyan caused destruction across the southern Philippines with maximum sustained winds of 195 mph (315 kph), slammed into the southern Philippines.

14 million people were affected across 44 provinces and caused 4.1 million to be displaced as well as killing 6,000 people.





Politics

Margaret Thatcher died (April 8)

Former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher died of a stroke aged 87.

Thatcher was the first female prime minister in UK history and was in charge of the country for 11 years (1979 and 1990).





Same-sex marriage law passes- (July 17)

A government bill allowing same-sex marriage in England and Wales was passed and was then made into law in 2014.





UKIP local election gains (May 2)

Before Brexit was actually a thing, the UK Independence Party (UKIP) was celebrating some of its best-ever results following local elections in 2013.

With 4 English councils, gaining 139 seats, a smiling Nigel Farage called it "sea-change in British politics".

And oh boy was he (unfortunately) right.





Nelson Mandela died - (December 5)

Former South African president, Nelson Mandela died aged 95.

Mandela was an integral anti-apartheid figure, who for 27 years campaigned from his prison for his country to end racial segregation and his achievements won him the Nobel Peace Prize.





Celebrity

Angelina Jolie revealed she had a double mastectomy - (May 14)

Angelina Jolie revealed in 2013 she had undergone a double mastectomy to reduce her chances of getting breast cancer after her doctors believed she had an 87 per cent risk of breast cancer and a 50 per cent risk of ovarian cancer.

"I decided to be proactive and to minimise the risk as much I could," she wrote in a New York Times article titled: "My Medical Choice."

Miley Cyrus's VMA performance - (August 25)

Miley Cyrus rose to fame as a youngster starring as Hannah Montana, but the former Disney star shocked everyone with her outfit and performance at the MTV Music Video Awards.

The then-20-year-old twerked as she sang her hit song We Can’t Stop in asilver swimming costume and then changed into a nude latex two-piece and was holding a foam finger as she sang with Robin Thicke his 2013 hit Blurred Lines.

Of course, there was plenty of reaction online and it's a true pop culture moment of the year.

North West born - (June 15)



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child together, North West on June 15 2013.

Kardashian announced the news to her millions of Instagram followers with a cute snap of the newborn, simply captioned "NORTH."

Paul Walker died - (November 30)

Fast & Furious star Paul Walker died aged 40 in a car accident in Santa Clarita, California on November 30, 2013.



Walker was in the middle of shooting Fast & Furious 7 when he died and so CGI was used for the remaining scenes and his brothers were also body doubles.

Cory Monteith died - (July 13)



Glee star Cory Monteith was found dead in a hotel room in Canada on July 13, 2013 and died from a drug overdose at age 31.



He was engaged to his Glee co-star Lea Michele who told Us Weekly: “I only have happy memories of Cory. He was not his addiction — unfortunately, it won.

“But that wasn’t who he was. Cory made me feel like a queen every day. From the minute he said, ‘I’m your boyfriend,’ I loved every day, and I thank him for being the best boyfriend and making me feel so beautiful.”

Sport



Manchester United win Premier League 2012/13 season - (April 22)

In 2013, Manchester United won the Premier League and it marks the last time the side was top of the league as they haven't managed to recreate the title success they had under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sir Alex Ferguson retires as Man Utd manager - (April 22)

Many football fans were devastated in 2013 after legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012/13 season.

During his 26 years at the club he won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles.

Andy Murray wins Wimbledon - (July 7)

Andy Murray won the men's singles at Wimbledon on July 7 after beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets and became the first British man to win the Wimbledon singles title since Fred Perry in 1936.





Sebastian Vettel wins F1 championship - (October 27)

Sebastian Vettel won his fourth Formula One world championship, becoming a quadruple champion at the age of 26.

The Red Bull driver also became the first driver to take nine successive victories in a single year after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix and also equalled the record of 13 wins in a season set by fellow-German Michael Schumacher in 2004.

Music



Memorable albums of the year include:

Top songs of 2013:

Thrift Shop - Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell Radioactive - Imagine Dragons Harlem Shake - Maroon 5 featuring Wiz Baauer Can't Hold Us - Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton Mirrors - Justin Timberlake Just Give Me a Reason - P!nk featuring Nate Ruess When I Was Your Man - Bruno Mars Cruise - Florida Georgia Line featuring Nelly Roar - Katy Perry Locked Out of Heaven - Bruno Mars Ho Hey - The Lumineers Stay - Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko Get Lucky - Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams Royals - Lorde I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift We Can't Stop - Miley Cyrus Wrecking Ball - Miley Cyrus Wake Me Up! - Avicii Suit & Tie - Justin Timberlake featuring Jay Z

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.